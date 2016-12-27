NFL Week 17 power rankings
Where do the Steelers rank among the best?
The NFL playoff picture has never been clearer than it is today with most teams locked into a berth. There is still plenty to play for in Week 17 with seeding still to be determined, but little doubt remains between which teams are actually contenders and which ones are merely pretenders, posing as Super Bowl threats.
For some teams, 2017 is on the horizon and they’re best off looking towards next season (yes you, San Francisco). Others are looking like powerhouses at just the right moment with the Cowboys and Patriots establishing themselves as the teams to beat in their respective conferences.
Without further ado, here’s how the teams stack up heading into the final Sunday of the regular season.Getty Images Jamie Sabau
Los Angeles Rams (last week: 30)
Losing to the 49ers once is bad. Losing to the 49ers twice in the same season is even worse. At least they’ll have a new (probably flashy) head coach to lead them next season.
Cleveland Browns (last week: 32)
The Browns won a game! But they’re still in the bottom-two, considering just how bad they really are. But hey, there’s always 2017 when they’re likely to have two top-10 picks in the draft.Getty Images
San Francisco 49ers (last week: 31)
The 49ers may not be any good, but at least they can beat the Rams. Their two wins this season have come against Los Angeles, which is telling of just how bad the Rams really are.USA TODAY Sports Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sport
New York Jets (last week: 29)
It just gets uglier by the week for New York. This team needs to scrap its current roster and rebuild from the ground up with younger players who aren’t going to call each other out in the media for seemingly no reason. The turmoil in this locker room is at an all-time high.Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP
San Diego Chargers (last week: 26)
On a team with a litany of injuries, Philip Rivers was supposed to elevate the play of everyone around him. However, he’s thrown the most interceptions in the NFL and has waffled late in games. The Chargers could go from worst to first if everyone’s healthy in 2017, but Rivers needs to play like a Pro Bowler again.
Chicago Bears (last week: 25)
Well, so much for Matt Barkley potentially being a starter somewhere in 2017. He’s thrown eight interceptions in his last two games and it’s no surprise the Bears have had very little success of late. They remain one of the worst rosters in the NFL.Getty Images
Jacksonville Jaguars (last week: 28)
In what’s been a wildly disappointing season, Blake Bortles at least played well in Week 16. His status with the team remains up in the air considering the head coaching situation, but at least he showed something under interim head coach Doug Marrone.
Minnesota Vikings (last week: 22)
The Vikings went from potential Super Bowl contenders after five games to having defensive veterans defying Mike Zimmer’s game plan. This team has many question marks, namely who will play quarterback and running back for them in 2017. Entering the offseason, they’ll need to answer those because neither position got enough production this season.Getty Images Getty Images
Philadelphia Eagles (last week: 27)
The Eagles came away with a nice upset win over the Giants in Week 16, and they’ll look to do the same to the Cowboys next week, too. Of course, they’d rather be playing this game with, say, a playoff berth on the line, but ending the season on a high note would be good for Carson Wentz and Co.
Cincinnati Bengals (last week: 21)
Marvin Lewis may very well go his entire Bengals career without a postseason victory. In fact, it wouldn’t be a huge surprise to see him get axed this offseason, considering the underwhelming year they had. This team sorely missed Mohamed Sanu and Marvin Jones on offense.
Carolina Panthers (last week: 20)
Perhaps Carolina can once again go from losing season to a Super Bowl appearance the following year – because that’s what they’ll have to do in 2017. Cam Newton has to prove he’s the guy he was in 2015, not the one he was this season.Getty Images Getty Images
New Orleans Saints (last week: 23)
Another year, another disappointing campaign despite Drew Brees' best efforts to lead the Saints to the playoffs. If they don’t get back to the postseason before he hangs up his cleats, it’ll be a huge letdown.
Indianapolis Colts (last week: 19)
Chuck Pagano saw his seat cool down a bit after the Colts’ minor surge, but he should be back on the hot chair after they were eliminated from playoff contention for the second straight year. Andrew Luck is great, but he needs help – a lot of help.Kelley L Cox Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Arizona Cardinals (last week: 24)
Arizona continues to own the Seahawks in Seattle. They’re now 3-1 since 2013 with the rest of the NFL going 3-25 in that span. The talent and depth is there on the roster, they just need to make the most of it and play as a cohesive unit.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (last week: 16)
The Buccaneers had a nice run, but with their playoff chances sitting at slim to none, it’s likely to come up just short. They were probably a year away to begin with, so they could compete in the NFC South next season.AP
Buffalo Bills (last week: 18)
It’s freezing up in Buffalo this time of year, but Rex Ryan is feeling some serious heat. His job might be on the line after his team not only failed to beat the Dolphins, but the defense was gashed yet again and he botched an attempted timeout on the Dolphins’ game-tying field goal.AP
Denver Broncos (last week: 17)
Denver is going to have to look long and hard at the roster this offseason, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. The quarterback position has been underwhelming all year long, which is part of the reason for Denver missing the playoffs.Denny Medley Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Tennessee Titans (last week: 13)
The Titans were not only eliminated from playoff contention, but they suffered a huge loss with Marcus Mariota breaking his leg. He should be ready for next season, but closing out this year will be difficult without having an eye towards 2017.
Baltimore Ravens (last week: 12)
The Ravens not only lost the AFC North title to the Steelers on Christmas Day, but they were also eliminated from playoff contention. They’re arguably the best team that’s been knocked out, but Joe Flacco and the offense’s inability to move the football hurt them week in and week out.Getty Images Getty Images
Washington Redskins (last week: 15)
The Redskins are right on the brink of a playoff berth, and Week 17 will decide their fate. Their offense is as explosive as any in the NFL, but mental mistakes and a lack of consistent play late in games has hurt them. Washington could be a dangerous team if it gets in.
Detroit Lions (last week: 11)
Monday night’s loss was a crushing one for the Lions, but it didn’t end their season. They can still win and get in on Sunday, and even with a loss or tie, there’s still a chance they reach the playoffs. They just ran into a dominant Cowboys team that’s firing on all cylinders.
Houston Texans (last week: 14)
Tom Savage had an abysmal first half against the Bengals but he and the offense got it going a bit in the second half to eke out a win. They’re still inept offensively and don’t pose much of a threat to anyone, but you can’t discredit them for making the playoffs.AP
Miami Dolphins (last week: 10)
Miami just keeps finding ways to win games despite Ryan Tannehill’s absence. Sunday’s game against the Patriots will be a good measuring stick for their shot at making a deep run, but it could get ugly if they come out lackadaisical with an eye on the postseason.Getty Images Getty Images
New York Giants (last week: 8)
The Giants had an outside chance of catching the Cowboys in the NFC East with a win over the Eagles last week, but that went out the window with the loss. Still, the Giants are in the playoffs, but losing to Philadelphia in Week 16 isn’t something you want to be doing two weeks before the postseason starts.
Seattle Seahawks (last week: 7)
Another bad loss to a bad team for a Seahawks team that’s now without their big-play threat Tyler Lockett and possibly Thomas Rawls. They’re certainly trending in the wrong direction, led by their myriad of injuries.Getty Images Getty Images
Green Bay Packers (last week: 9)
Five in a row for the Aaron Rodgers-led Packers, and they’ve gotten to a point where Week 17 is a winner-take-all game for the NFC North title. With the way Rodgers is playing right now, it’d be hard to bet against the Packers in that game. They’re firing on all cylinders.
Oakland Raiders (last week: 4)
Yeah, the Raiders drop a few spots after a win. It might seem unfair, but looking ahead, they’re simply not as threatening without Derek Carr, as unfortunate as that is. They still have playmakers, but relying on Matt McGloin to get them the ball is shaky at best.AP
Kansas City Chiefs (last week: 6)
The Broncos were no match for the Chiefs, which has been a common theme for Kansas City this season. They’ve been more consistent on offense of late, partly thanks to the emergence of Tyreek Hill. The Chiefs are legitimate Super Bowl contenders.
Pittsburgh Steelers (last week: 5)
The Steelers barely topped the Ravens for the AFC North title, but a win’s a win. They’re now locked into the No. 3 seed so Week 17 is meaningless for them. Considering the conference’s quarterback situation, the Steelers are among the favorites to reach the Super Bowl.AP
Atlanta Falcons (last week: 3)
The Falcons have barely missed a step the past few weeks despite Julio Jones’ injury. There’s a good chance they wind up as the No. 2 seed, which will allow Jones to rest for another week before having to play their postseason game.AP
Dallas Cowboys (last week: 2)
Dez Bryant is back, Dak Prescott is still rolling and the Cowboys were able to rest Ezekiel Elliott for most of the game due to their 21-point margin of victory. All is well in Dallas right now, and barring an injury, the Cowboys will be the NFC favorites going into the playoffs.Getty Images Getty Images
New England Patriots (last week: 1)
The Patriots (unsurprisingly) rolled to a victory over the Jets, proving to be a complete and elite squad on both sides of the ball. They remain the No. 1 team in scoring defense and the offense is in good shape with Tom Brady at the helm.