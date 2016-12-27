NFL Week 17 power rankings

Where do the Steelers rank among the best?

The NFL playoff picture has never been clearer than it is today with most teams locked into a berth. There is still plenty to play for in Week 17 with seeding still to be determined, but little doubt remains between which teams are actually contenders and which ones are merely pretenders, posing as Super Bowl threats.

For some teams, 2017 is on the horizon and they’re best off looking towards next season (yes you, San Francisco). Others are looking like powerhouses at just the right moment with the Cowboys and Patriots establishing themselves as the teams to beat in their respective conferences.

Without further ado, here’s how the teams stack up heading into the final Sunday of the regular season.

Getty Images

Jamie Sabau