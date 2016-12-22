NFL Week 16 Cheat Sheet: Peter Schrager’s picks for all 16 games

Saturday: Falcons at Panthers

I’ll be on the sideline for this FOX broadcast, celebrating the holidays with my guys Charles Davis, Chris Spielman, and Thom Brennaman. We did the Falcons game last week, and though the 49ers were a MASH unit, I must say I was beyond impressed with Atlanta — on both sides of the ball. Keep an eye on Nos. 22 and 45 in the Falcons jerseys this Saturday. Keanu Neal and Deion Jones were the team’s first- and second-round picks, and they have already become two of the best young defensive players in the sport. The Panthers are the team nobody wants to face from here on out, and I think Atlanta keeps it going with a last-second victory.

The pick: Falcons 27, Panthers 24

Jonathan Bachman

Getty Images