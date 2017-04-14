The NFL’s most recent uniform changes, from best to worst

The Detroit Lions unveiled their new uniforms for the 2017 season on Thursday, and they’re great. Black has been removed completely, and the overall look of the uniforms is much cleaner and simpler. They’re the latest team to revamp their design, and the adjustments are some of the best in recent years.

Since 2011, eight teams have changed up their looks. Some redesigns were great, while others make you scratch your head, wondering how they ever got approved.

We took a look back at the most recent adjustments teams have made to their uniforms and ranked them from best to worst.