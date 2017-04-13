The NFL’s most underpaid player at every position

In the NFL, unless you’re a high first-round pick, it often takes some time before you’re paid a substantial amount of money. Obviously, making more than $1 million per year is still a huge annual salary, but compared to other players across the league, it’s significantly less.

This is largely due to the NFL’s current CBA, which throttles rookie contracts. Gone are the days of Jamarcus Russell’s six-year, $61 million deal, which is a good thing for teams. It’s also led to a number of players being underpaid despite putting up big numbers on a yearly basis.

We’ve put together a list of the most underpaid player at every position, from quarterback to safety. This doesn’t include rookies such as Jordan Howard or Michael Thomas and takes into account how long players have been in the NFL.