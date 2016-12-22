7 teams that could surprise everyone and win the Super Bowl

7 underrated teams that can win it all

The playoffs are just two weeks away with the Super Bowl also quickly coming into focus. The legitimate contenders – the Cowboys, Patriots, Raiders, among others – have established themselves as the favorites to win it all, while there are also a whole bunch of other teams that will make noise and win at least a game or two.

But what about the teams flying under the radar – the ones no one is giving much of a chance to do anything in the postseason? There are seven of those as of Week 15, and if everything goes their way, they could shock the world.

Here are seven underrated teams that might just do enough to win it all.

