9 takeaways from Roger Goodell’s wide-ranging interview on ‘The Herd’

Goodell on whether the NFL believes Thursday night games are dangerous to players

Colin Cowherd: Thursday night games -- we did a study on our show. And we found that there are fewer penalties on Thursday, and the completion percentages are higher on Thursday. So I don’t buy the media narrative that it’s "bad football." I do not. We have looked up efficiency stats, and they’re better than the league average. However, the optics are from veteran players that safety matters, and a lot of veteran players have said "on Thursday, some old guys still wake up sore." … That has to be something you at least are talking about, right?

Roger Goodell: Of course, Colin, but we’re into more than just optics here, we’re into facts. And so, go to the same statistics -- because you’re right about the quality of the games on Thursday night, there are actually less penalties, less turnovers. Almost by every barometer, the quality of the game is better on Thursday night. Now, obviously, some games you’re going to have that aren’t as competitive … but you get that.

On safety, and we’ve been tracking this every year, there has not been any, any indication or facts or anything else that would indicate the level of injuries are up on Thursday night. Of course, playing a game like football you’re going to be sore the next morning. Of course, we always take that into consideration, and that’s one of the things why we walked very slowly into this as we built Thursday Night Football. We started off with eight games and we built it up, and it’s something that we’ll continue to look at.

How do we do the scheduling, is an example. Should we have people flying on Sunday night, returning and then playing away on Thursday? We try to do whatever we can to make sure we give those players the opportunity to recover from any injuries or even the normal contact that they’re gonna have in a game. But also we hear a lot, and this came up in our negotiations in 2011, that a lot of the players really like it because you have 10 days afterward before the next game. So it acts as a sort-of mini-bye, is the term that was used. There are a lot of things you have to balance in there.

