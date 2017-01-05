Every NFL team’s season described by a movie title
The dust has begun to settle after end-of-season press conferences, the coaching carousel is spinning and of course, the playoffs are near. And so it’s time to return to Hollywood for movie titles to help summate every team’s season, as we did at the midway point of the regular season. The teams are organized below by division in order of record and we begin with the AFC.
New England Patriots (14-2): "The Usual Suspects"
Once again they’re the Super Bowl favorite, even without Rob Gronkowski.Polygram Filmed Entertainment
Miami Dolphins (10-6): "Miracle"
Here they are in the playoffs after a horrible start to the season and despite losing their starting QB.Walt Disney Pictures
Buffalo Bills (7-9): "O Brother, Where Art Thou?"
It’s always an adventure with Rex and Rob Ryan -- who are out in Buffalo but will surely ride again.Touchstone Pictures
New York Jets (5-11): "Disaster Movie"
Jets wide receiver Brandon Marshall likened their season to wearing a dirty diaper for a year. Yeah.Lionsgate
Pittsburgh Steelers (10-6): "How Stella Got Her Groove Back"
It helps when Ben Roethlisberger, Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown are all on the field together.Twentieth Century Fox
Baltimore Ravens (8-8): "Heartbreakers"
Speaking of Antonio Brown, his last-second touchdown reach across the goal line was the final maddening loss in Baltimore’s up-and-down campaign.MGM
Cincinnati Bengals (6-9-1): "After the Sunset"
Can the Bengals become contenders again next season or will they head into a period of darkness?New Line Cinema
Cleveland Browns (1-15): "Superbad"
So bad they nearly found a way to lose the No. 1 overall pick.Columbia Pictures
Houston Texans (9-7): "One False Move"
The defense has played very well but the costly mistake at quarterback has doomed the Texans.IRS Media
Tennessee Titans (9-7): "Almost Famous"
The rising Titans nearly captured the AFC South and their first playoffs berth since 2008.Columbia Pictures
Indianapolis Colts (8-8): "Good Night, and Good Luck "
The Colts have Andrew Luck and not much else and that’s a recipe for mediocrity.Warner Independent Pictures
Jacksonville Jaguars (3-13): "Great Expectations"
This year the Jaguars owner Shahid Khan expected the team to compete for the division title or at least finish .500. Not quite.Cineguild
Kansas City Chiefs (12-4): "Kick-Ass"
Timely offense, turnovers, Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce. They just find ways to win. Watch out, AFC.Lionsgate
Oakland Raiders (12-4): "The Final Option"
Rookie Connor Cook will be making his first career start in a playoff game after backup Matt McGloin went down in Week 17.Richmond Light Horse Productions
Denver Broncos (9-7): "The Long Kiss Goodnight"
It felt like the Broncos were on the brink all season until their Super Bowl title defense officially ended in Week 16.New Line Cinema
San Diego Chargers (5-11): "The Hurt Locker"
The Chargers were the most injured team in the league this season.Voltage Pictures
Dallas Cowboys (13-3): "Bad Boys II"
These ‘Boys don’t have the bad boy reputation or the championships of the early ‘90s Cowboys but they can get there.Columbia Pictures
New York Giants (11-5): "The Color of Money"
Turns out money can buy an awesome defense.Touchstone Pictures
Washington Redskins (8-7-1): "What Just Happened"
In a win-and-in Week 17 contest, the Redskins came out flat against a divisional foe and fell on their faces.2929 Productions
Philadelphia Eagles (7-9): "The Good, The Bad & The Ugly"
Eagles fans saw a combination of all three this season.PEA
Green Bay Packers (10-6): "Cool Hand Luke"
When Aaron Rodgers is locked in like he was down the stretch, it’s a thing of beauty.Jalen Productions
Detroit Lions (9-7): "The Comebacks"
The Lions had eight of 'em this season before limping into the playoffs.Fox Atomic
Minnesota Vikings (8-8): "Shipwrecked"
After a 5-0 start, the Vikings got lost at sea, then crashed.Walt Disney Pictures
Chicago Bears (3-13): "The Bad News Bears"
GM Ryan Pace and head coach John Fox have one more year to prove this team is headed in the right direction.Paramount Pictures
Atlanta Falcons (11-5): "Catch Me If You Can"
This offense is scary good and just might carry a middling defense to the Super Bowl.Dreamworks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-7): "Striking Distance"
Like Jameis Winston’s draft classmate Marcus Mariota and the Titans, they’re close.Columbia Pictures
New Orleans Saints (7-9): "In Search of Balance"
Another 5,000-yard passing season for Drew Brees and a slightly improved defense amounted to a fourth 7-9 finish in five seasons.Pioneer Cinema Institute
Carolina Panthers (6-10): "Concussion"
Cam Newton’s head injury in the opener and Luke Kuechly’s scary season-ender in Week 11 cast shadows over a very disappointing season.Cantillon Company
Seattle Seahawks (10-5-1-): "Under Siege"
Russell Wilson is constantly running for his life behind a shockingly inept offensive line.Warner Bros.
Arizona Cardinals (7-8-1): "Falling Down"
The Cardinals just never found their footing.Alcor Films
Los Angeles Rams (4-12): "Down and Out in Beverly Hills "
Jeff Fisher is gone and Jared Goff is 0-7 as a starter. Not such a swell first year back.Touchstone Pictures
San Francisco 49ers (2-14): "Horrible Bosses"
After firing GM Trent Baalke and head coach Chip Kelly (after just one season), bumbling CEO/owner Jed York made it clear that "owners don’t get dismissed." Buckle up, 49ers fans.New Line Cinema