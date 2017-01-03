NFL power rankings: final edition
Post-season power rankings
The 2016 regular season is officially in the books. It came and went in the blink of an eye, as seasons typically do, but it was littered with excitement, disappointment and a whole bunch of surprises.
For starters, both Super Bowl teams missed the playoffs as the Panthers and Broncos both endured wildly underwhelming seasons. It’s the first time that’s happened in 13 years, proving just how shocking their falls from grace have been. The Lions and Texans backed into the playoffs with some good fortune on their sides. That doesn’t make their run to the postseason any less impressive, but they’re hardly the teams that the Cowboys or Steelers are.
And then there’s that one team that started the year towards the top of the list and has finished it the same way. The Patriots are roaring into the postseason behind one of Tom Brady’s greatest seasons ever – despite the fact that it was cut short by a suspension.
Without further ado, here are the final power rankings of the season, from 32 to 1 – one very last time.Getty Images Getty Images
Cleveland Browns, 1-15 (last week: 31)
At least Hue Jackson didn’t begin his head coaching career with a historic winless season. That being said, however, the Browns were not good … at all. They finished 30th in yards, 31st in points and were second-to-last in yards allowed on defense. Robert Griffin III may think he proved doubters wrong, but he did just the opposite. He may never get another starting job in the NFL after this failed experiment.DIAMOND IMAGES Diamond Images/Getty Images
Los Angeles Rams, 4-12 (last week: 32)
The Rams were last in total yards this season despite having the No. 1 overall pick Jared Goff, Todd Gurley and an elusive receiver in Tavon Austin. They had 727 fewer yards than any other team, and only scored 14 points per game. it was an embarrassing first year in LA with crowds thinning by the week and the team only getting worse with each game.Getty Images Getty Images
San Francisco 49ers, 2-14 (last week: 30)
The 49ers may just be the most dysfunctional franchise in the NFL, and they’ve been in that conversation since Jim Harbaugh was fired. Jed York is seeking his fourth coach in as many years after Chip Kelly led them to a 2-14 record. The offense ranked 31st while the defense was last in total yards. Their only two wins came against the Rams, which is telling.
Chicago Bears, 3-13 (last week: 27)
The Bears had another terrible year under John Fox, and he’s fortunate to still have a job. Injuries and a lack of talent have played a role in his lack of success there, but his clock is ticking and time is quickly running out. They’ll have the opportunity to draft a quarterback third overall, particularly if they move on from Jay Cutler, but there may not be one worth taking there.
Jacksonville Jaguars, 3-13 (last week: 26)
The Jaguars, in a predictably bad AFC South, were expected to contend for a division title for the first time since they last won it in 1999. That didn’t happen. Blake Bortles regressed while their young core players – Dante Fowler Jr. and Myles Jack – struggled to crack the starting lineup. Bortles has to prove he’s a franchise quarterback in order for the Jags to go anywhere in 2017.
San Diego Chargers, 5-11 (last week: 28)
The Chargers endured yet another underwhelming season with Mike McCoy at the helm. Philip Rivers’ inability to protect the football didn’t help, nor did Joey Bosa taking weeks to make his NFL debut. Overall, it was a difficult, injury-riddled season for San Diego – one the team would certainly like to forget.
New York Jets, 5-11 (last week: 29)
Few teams are in a worse position than the New York Jets going forward. Overpriced veterans weighed down the team this year, led by Darrelle Revis’ career-worst season, while Ryan Fitzpatrick wasted everyone’s time with his meaningless holdout. Todd Bowles will be back after a tumultuous 2016 so there’s stability in that regard, but too many veterans are in danger of being cut.Getty Images George Gojkovich
Carolina Panthers, 6-10 (last week: 22)
Cam Newton didn’t look like an MVP, the Panthers didn’t look like defending NFC champs and the defense was a shell of itself. Otherwise, it was a great season! Sarcasm aside, the Panthers flopped in 2016 after rolling to a 15-1 record last year. There’s little doubt they’ll be back next season, but this was a concerning (and lengthy) fall from the top.WPPROD
New Orleans Saints, 7-9 (last week: 21)
Another year, another wasted season by the Saints with Drew Brees at the helm. He posted his fifth 5,000-yard season, which is one more than every other NFL quarterback in history has combined. Just think about that for a second. Yet, the Saints will miss the playoffs again and Sean Payton’s future in New Orleans is seemingly in doubt.
Cincinnati Bengals, 6-9-1 (last week: 23)
The Bengals fell off a great deal in 2016 after winning the AFC North last season. They lost a couple of players in Marvin Jones and Mohamed Sanu, but the personnel remained relatively intact. That’s what makes their disappointing season so surprising. Marvin Lewis may be running out of time with the Bengals.
Philadelphia Eagles, 7-9 (last week: 24)
The Eagles’ season was a story of streaks. They started off red hot before cooling off significantly – in large part because of Carson Wentz’s rollercoaster of a rookie year. They turned it around a bit in Week 17 against the Cowboys’ backups, which should give them something to build off of entering next year. Add a few receivers and playmakers on defense and the Eagles should be back in contention.Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP
Minnesota Vikings, 8-8 (last week: 25)
After starting 5-0, the Vikings finished 3-8. Injuries and a lack of stability on offense played a huge role in their shocking slide from Super Bowl contenders to third place in the NFC North. In 2017, they’ll need to sort out the quarterback position with Sam Bradford in place and Teddy Bridgewater recovering from his severe knee injury.
Buffalo Bills, 7-9 (last week: 17)
What a poor encore for Rex Ryan in Buffalo. After heading north with playoff aspirations, hoping to end the team’s dubious playoff drought, Ryan did little to change the culture. In fact, he may have set them back a few years. The Bills were themselves with regards to running the ball, but the defense and aerial attack were both below average.Brett Carlsen
Indianapolis Colts, 8-8 (last week: 20)
The Colts missed the postseason for the second consecutive year, an occurrence they’re not accustomed to. Andrew Luck had an impressive season and T.Y. Hilton led the league in receiving yards, yet the Colts couldn’t finish above .500 in NFL’s worst division. It’s time for Jim Irsay to make a change, particularly at GM.Getty Images Getty Images
Arizona Cardinals, 7-8-1 (last week: 19)
The Cardinals were one of the biggest letdowns of 2016 after entering the year with Super Bowl aspirations. David Johnson was an MVP candidate and the defense was outstanding, yet they came up well short of their sky-high expectations. A 7-8-1 record in a division that featured the Rams and 49ers isn’t acceptable. With that said, they were playing well towards the end of the year and should give themselves hope for 2017.Getty Images Mike Ehrmann
Baltimore Ravens, 8-8 (last week: 14)
Joe Flacco had the most passing yards of his career, but his numbers as a whole were not good. He had just 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions with a passer rating of 83.5. Baltimore’s defense was elite, which makes Flacco’s season even more disappointing.Getty Images Getty Images
Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 9-7 (last week: 18)
Jameis Winston is on the right track to stardom; he just needs to protect the football better. And as for the Buccaneers, they’re also headed in the right direction. Tampa Bay was a couple of wins from the playoffs, which could have been had in a couple of their games earlier this season. Overall, it was a successful year for the Buccaneers.
Washington Redskins, 8-7-1 (last week: 13)
The Redskins had an offense worthy of carrying them to the playoffs, but it sputtered at the very worst moment: Week 17 against the Giants. Kirk Cousins didn’t play well enough in the finale to get the job done, which was the case for the defense most of the season. Now, they face an offseason of uncertainty with Cousins, DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon hitting free agency.AP
Denver Broncos, 9-7 (last week: 16)
The defending champs missed the postseason after being unable to overcome poor play on offense. They wasted an all-time great defense by missing out on the playoffs, and while the tough AFC West had a lot to do with that, it was also the offense’s doing. There are building blocks to focus around for 2017, which has the Broncos looking up at least.
Tennessee Titans, 9-7 (last week: 15)
The Titans had a really good season, and they’re only going to get better thanks to the Rams. Tennessee has the No. 5 pick in the draft after nearly making the playoffs this year behind the arm of Marcus Mariota and a dominant running game. The Titans have plenty of reason for hope after coming into the year with low expectations.Getty Images Getty Images
Houston Texans, 9-7 (last week: 11)
Of all the postseason teams, the Texans are the worst. There were at least five teams more worthy of a playoff berth than Houston, but the weak AFC South allowed them to sneak in. The defense is good but Tom Savage and Brock Osweiler, whomever starts, will hold this team back.AP
Detroit Lions, 9-7 (last week: 12)
The Lions backed into the playoffs with three straight losses, proving they’re nothing more than a team that couldn’t contend with the best in the NFL. Most of their wins came against lower-tier teams, which isn’t exactly their fault, considering they don’t make the schedule. But their losses to good teams put a damper on a surprisingly good season.Getty Images Getty Images
Miami Dolphins, 10-6 (last week: 10)
The Dolphins and Adam Gase had a great year in 2016, going from mediocre in 2015 to playoff team this season. There are high hopes for 2017 with Ryan Tannehill fully healthy and Jay Ajayi looking like a top back in the league. Unfortunately, this just isn’t their year, despite their torrid run to close out the season.Getty Images
Oakland Raiders, 12-4 (last week: 6)
Poor Raider Nation. Oakland finally has a fantastic season and it ends with Derek Carr breaking his leg in the final month. Unfortunately, his injury will prevent the Raiders from winning it all despite their remarkable turnaround in 2016.
New York Giants, 11-5 (last week: 9)
The Giants are going into the playoffs on a hot streak, which is always a positive for a team with Super Bowl aspirations. They’re probably one of the quietest 11-5 teams ever, seeing as they don’t get much attention due to their unexciting offense. However, the defense is among the best in football. It’s good enough to carry the Giants to the Super Bowl.
Seattle Seahawks, 10-5-1 (last week: 8)
The Seahawks continued to struggle, this time against the 49ers. They’re limping into the postseason, but at least they get to host their wild-card game. Seattle should be able to get it going against a Lions secondary that’s struggled all season, while the defense can pin back its ears and get after Matthew Stafford with Detroit having no running game.Getty Images Getty Images
Green Bay Packers, 10-6 (last week: 7)
The Lions were never a match for the Packers on Sunday as Green Bay flexed its muscle en route to a dominant win. Now in the postseason, the Packers are certainly among the teams to beat. Aaron Rodgers is in the midst of one of the greatest runs he’s ever had, which should scare every playoff team.Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP
Kansas City Chiefs, 12-4 (last week: 5)
The Chiefs were the biggest beneficiaries of Sunday’s action. They moved into the second seed and avoided a potential second-round meeting with the Patriots. They did so with game-changing plays on defense and special teams, while Tyreek Hill continues to dominate whenever he gets the ball.Getty Images Jamie Squire
Atlanta Falcons, 11-5 (last week: 3)
The Falcons locked up the No. 2 seed, giving them a first-round bye. That’ll give them a week of additional rest, which is big for guys like Vic Beasley and Julio Jones. Their path to the Super Bowl is actually fairly favorable, especially with their first game being at home under the Georgia Dome.
Pittsburgh Steelers, 11-5 (last week: 4)
The Steelers jumped the Falcons this week, not because they beat the Browns, but because they look like the better team right now. Pittsburgh is firing on all cylinders both offensively and defensively, ranking among the league’s best the past seven weeks on each side. They should go deep into the playoffs.AP
Dallas Cowboys, 13-3 (last week: 2)
The Cowboys were the biggest surprise of 2016, mainly because of their success without Tony Romo. They’re the top team in the NFC, as their record obviously indicates, and should be among the two or three favorites to win it all. As long as they don’t trip themselves up with boneheaded plays and uncharacteristic mistakes, the Cowboys could be in line for a trip to Houston.Getty Images Getty Images
New England Patriots, 14-2 (last week: 1)
The Patriots finished the regular season with the best record in football, but that’s not the only reason they’re No. 1 on this list. They’re the team to beat entering the postseason, showing the best balance between offense and defense of any team in the NFL right now. And with Tom Brady playing at an all-time high level, New England looks nearly unstoppable.AP Elise Amendola