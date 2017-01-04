Ranking every non-playoff team’s chances to win the Super Bowl in 2017
There's always next year
The NFL isn’t like hockey or basketball where more than half of the teams get into the playoffs. Instead, only 12 of the 32 make it to the dance where it’s one-and-done in the postseason – win or go home every weekend. That unfortunately leaves 20 teams on the outside looking in, cleaning out their lockers weeks before they had hoped they would.
There’s always next year.
Teams like the Broncos, Titans, Redskins and Buccaneers are probably devastated by missing out on the playoffs by just a game or two, while others – I’m talking about you, Cleveland – likely knew their playoff odds were slim, let alone their Super Bowl chances. However, the slate is wiped clean in 2017 and every team once again has a shot at winning a ring.
Here’s how every non-playoff team from this year stacks up as far as their Super Bowl LII chances go, from worst to legitimate contender.Getty Images Getty Images
San Francisco 49ers
The 49ers are the most dysfunctional team in the NFL right now, and the roster is even worse. Essentially, it’s a clean slate with needs all across the board, from quarterback to cornerback. That’s both a good and bad thing, but it doesn’t bode well for their Super Bowl chances next season. Finding a quarterback should be priority No. 1, particularly with the second overall pick.Getty Images Getty Images
Cleveland Browns
The Browns are a young team, and that’s a good thing. They have an unfathomable amount of cap space and two picks in the top 12, so there’s plenty of room to grow. They just won’t be good enough in 2017 to compete for a Super Bowl. Everything has to break their way in order for the Browns to have any shot, and in the AFC North where three teams are always contenders, that’s going to be tough.DIAMOND IMAGES Diamond Images/Getty Images
New York Jets
Quarterback, running back, left tackle, cornerback, edge rusher, tight end. These are just some of the needs the Jets have to address this offseason, and it’s not exactly possible to fix all of them with the snap of a finger – especially with their cap situation and overpriced veterans. Unfortunately for Jets fans, it’s probably going to get worse before it gets better.
Los Angeles Rams
As terrible as the Rams were this season – and they were really bad – they do have a good core of players. Jared Goff, of course, will be the determining factor of Los Angeles’ success, and if he plays the way he did in 2016, their playoff hopes are thin – let alone their Super Bowl odds. This team is at least a few years away despite having Goff and Todd Gurley heading the offense.
Chicago Bears
Let’s be honest: The Bears aren’t going to win the Super Bowl next year. They need a quarterback, wide receiver and a whole bunch of difference-makers on defense, so they’re at least a year or two away. But there’s an outside chance they land a quarterback like Jimmy Garoppolo or one of the top prospects in the draft. There’s hope, just not much for 2017.Getty Images Getty Images
Buffalo Bills
The Bills’ chances of winning it all hinge on who’s playing quarterback. Tyrod Taylor may not return, leaving a gaping hole at the most important position in sports. If Taylor returns on a reworked contract, they have a shot – a longshot, but still a chance. They just need a coach that can maximize the potential of his defenders, and for the Patriots to have a down year – which absolutely is not going to happen with Tom Brady at the helm.Brett Carlsen Getty Images
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans is a team that everyone always expects to have a great year only to see them falter and come up short. Next season, expectations will once again be high with Drew Brees heading the offense, but they’ll go nowhere if they don’t shore up the defense. Fortunately, the NFC South is always unpredictable, which plays in New Orleans’ favor.
Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles have seemingly taken care of the most important position with Carson Wentz entrenched as the quarterback of the future. However, they need to give him some help. If Philadelphia can sign DeSean Jackson and draft a Day 1 starter at receiver, it’ll greatly help Wentz’s development. Giving him a stable running game would also work wonders and could help Philadelphia go from worst to first in 2017.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Believe it or not, the Jaguars are closer than some think. If Blake Bortles can get back on the same page with Allen Robinson and their young defensive playmakers elevate their game, the Jaguars could make the playoffs and exceed expectations. Of course, a lot hinges on Bortles and their next head coach, but Jacksonville is in decent shape.
San Diego Chargers
The Chargers will begin the year with a new head coach (and maybe a new home), which should help their chances of making a deep run in 2017. They have good pieces to build around – Philip Rivers, Melvin Gordon, Keenan Allen, Joey Bosa – and another high draft pick at their disposal, so growth is to be expected. How much, though, remains to be seen.Troy Taormina USA TODAY Sports
Cincinnati Bengals
Few people expected the Bengals to take such a huge step backwards this season after winning the North last year. Andy Dalton didn’t have a great campaign and the offensive line struggled, but there’s no excuse for the Bengals to fall off the way they did. Expect Marvin Lewis to rally the troops and get them back on track as they push towards the playoffs in 2017. Just don’t put your money on him winning a postseason game because, you know, he never has.
Minnesota Vikings
The Vikings are in danger of being without both Adrian Peterson and Teddy Bridgewater again in 2017. Peterson has an $18 million cap hit while Bridgewater may not be ready as he’s recovering from a knee injury. The defense will remain intact, but Minnesota needs to find a legitimate option to replace Peterson -- giving Sam Bradford or Bridgewater a running game in the process.
Washington Redskins
The biggest question facing the Redskins next season is who will play quarterback. Kirk Cousins will probably get a long-term deal, but that’s not guaranteed – nor are the returns of DeSean Jackson or Pierre Garcon. Even then, the Redskins are in good shape having come within one victory of making the playoffs. The Super Bowl might be a reach in 2017, but no one thought the Cowboys would win 13 games without Tony Romo, so ...Getty Images Getty Images
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Dirk Koetter and Jameis Winston seem to be hitting their stride together in Tampa Bay with both having had terrific 2016 seasons. The Buccaneers are only going to get better as the years go on, and 2017 could be their season after going 9-7 this past year. The NFC South is unpredictable with the Falcons, Saints and Panthers all potentially vying for a playoff berth, but the Bucs finished second this season, so they’re certainly up there.
Indianapolis Colts
As long as Andrew Luck is healthy, the Colts are a threat to win it all – especially with the AFC South being so weak. Next season won’t be any different, despite the fact that they’ll probably fall well short of expectations. Still, the Colts are a team to watch as an underrated contender in 2017.Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP
Carolina Panthers
The Panthers can’t possibly stay below .500 again in 2017, can they? Probably not, so long as Cam Newton returns to his form from last season. He’ll need to play infinitely better if Carolina wants to return to the promised land next year, which is obviously in the realm of possibility. Adding defensive pieces is also a must and should help the Panthers greatly next season.Getty Images Getty Images
Baltimore Ravens
The Ravens are almost always Super Bowl contenders, and they’ll likely remain such next year. Joe Flacco should improve upon his underwhelming 2016 campaign, though getting younger on both sides is also a must. The AFC North is obviously a tough division with three good teams in it, but the Ravens should be right up there fighting for a playoff berth.
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona was arguably the biggest disappointment of 2016, falling below .500 after going 13-3 in 2015. Next season, the Cardinals will be closer to their 2015 selves than this past year’s debacle. Does that mean they’ll win the Super Bowl? It’s hard to say, but the pieces are certainly in place. They simply need to execute better and give David Johnson as many opportunities as possible.
Tennessee Titans
The Titans were just one win shy of making the postseason, and while it’s admittedly hard to see them as a Super Bowl team right now, they could shock everyone next season. They have the fifth pick in the draft to go along with their own first-rounder at No. 18. The Titans will be able to build through the draft once again, and with an outstanding offense already in place, they should take the next step in 2017.Copyright - The Denver Post, MediaNews Group. Denver Post via Getty Images
Denver Broncos
The Broncos won the Super Bowl just one year ago, so it should come as no surprise that they’re No. 1 on this list. Sure, replacing Gary Kubiak won’t be easy, but hiring a quarterback-friendly coach like Scott Linehan or Kyle Shanahan should improve the play of either Trevor Siemian or Paxton Lynch – whomever the Broncos roll with at quarterback. Denver should return to prominence in 2017.