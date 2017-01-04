Ranking every non-playoff team’s chances to win the Super Bowl in 2017

There's always next year

The NFL isn’t like hockey or basketball where more than half of the teams get into the playoffs. Instead, only 12 of the 32 make it to the dance where it’s one-and-done in the postseason – win or go home every weekend. That unfortunately leaves 20 teams on the outside looking in, cleaning out their lockers weeks before they had hoped they would.

There’s always next year.

Teams like the Broncos, Titans, Redskins and Buccaneers are probably devastated by missing out on the playoffs by just a game or two, while others – I’m talking about you, Cleveland – likely knew their playoff odds were slim, let alone their Super Bowl chances. However, the slate is wiped clean in 2017 and every team once again has a shot at winning a ring.

Here’s how every non-playoff team from this year stacks up as far as their Super Bowl LII chances go, from worst to legitimate contender.

Getty Images

Getty Images