Tom Brady isn’t nearly as good in AFC championship games as you think he is

Don't believe the hype

Tom Brady may have the most Super Bowl victories of the four star quarterbacks in Sunday's conference championship games, but that doesn't mean he gives the New England Patriots an automatic edge against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In 10 appearances in the AFC title game, Brady has a 76.3 passer rating, 12 TDs and 12 INTs. That's more like Brock Osweiler than Tom Brady.

Brady had some struggles in last week's playoff win over the Houston Texans, and FOX Sports' Chris Chase explained why that's a bad sign for Sunday. Let's take a look at Brady's AFC championship history; it's not as great as you might think.

