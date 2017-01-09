Ranking the final 8 NFL playoff teams’ chances to win the Super Bowl

Ranking the NFL's final eight

Wild-Card weekend is officially in the books as we now look ahead to the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs. Nothing comes easy in the postseason, and that will certainly be the case next weekend when we have several marquee matchups between Super Bowl contenders.

The Patriots, Cowboys, Falcons and Chiefs will all make their postseason debuts in Round 2 after enjoying their week off, but that hardly makes their path to Houston any easier. Let’s take a look at the remaining eight teams, ranking them from worst to best in terms of their Super Bowl odds.