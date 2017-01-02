See all the playoff matchups for NFL’s wild-card weekend

The Super Bowl is in sight

For 12 teams, anyway. The NFL playoff field is just about set — the Packers and Lions are dueling it out for the NFC North crown in the season's final regular-season game Sunday night — and the road to Houston begins next Saturday, when NFL wild-card weekend kicks off.

Check out how the playoff field shook out, which teams got the byes, and what next weekend's matchups will be. We'll update with game date and time info as it becomes available.

Tim Warner

Getty Images