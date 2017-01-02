See all the playoff matchups for NFL’s wild-card weekend
The Super Bowl is in sight
For 12 teams, anyway. The NFL playoff field is just about set — the Packers and Lions are dueling it out for the NFC North crown in the season's final regular-season game Sunday night — and the road to Houston begins next Saturday, when NFL wild-card weekend kicks off.
Check out how the playoff field shook out, which teams got the byes, and what next weekend's matchups will be. We'll update with game date and time info as it becomes available.Tim Warner Getty Images
AFC: No. 1 New England Patriots (14-2) get bye
The AFC front-runners have home-field advantage through the conference playoffs, earning a bye week for wild-card weekend. New England will face the worst remaining seed after wild-card weekend, either the Texans, Raiders or Dolphins.Mike Ehrmann Getty Images
AFC: No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs (12-4) get bye
A win and a Raiders loss in Week 17 put the Chiefs into the No. 2 slot in the AFC, giving them the coveted first-round bye. They'll wait a week and then face the best remaining seed, either the Steelers, Texans or Raiders.Alex Gallardo AP photo
AFC: No. 3 Pittsburgh Steelers (11-5) vs. No. 6 Miami Dolphins (10-6)
Where: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh
When: TBD
TV: TBDJustin K. Aller/Eric Espada Getty Images
NFC: No. 4 Houston Texans (9-7) vs. No. 5 Oakland Raiders (12-4)
Where: NRG Stadium, Houston
When: TBD
TV: TBDChristopher Hanewinckel/Justin Edmonds USA TODAY Sports/Getty Images
NFC: No. 1 Dallas Cowboys (13-3) get bye
The NFC's top team, Dallas has home-field advantage until the Super Bowl. It gets a bye to the divisional playoffs and will face the worst remaining seed, either the Packers, Giants or Lions.Max Faulkner Fort Worth Star-Telegram/TNS via Getty Images
NFC: No. 2 Atlanta Falcons (11-5) get bye
Atlanta finished the year with four straight wins, taking advantage of a late-season slip by the Seahawks to nab the No. 2 seed. They'll be off until divisional weekend, when they will host the best remaining seed out the NFC, either the Seahawks, the NFC North champion or the Giants.Jason Getz USA TODAY Sports
NFC: No. 3 Seattle Seahawks (10-5-1) vs. No. 6 Packers/Lions loser*
Where: CenturyLink Field, Seattle
When: TBD
TV: TBD
*Note: In the event of a Packers-Lions tie, the Lions would be the No. 6 seed.Neville E. Guard USA TODAY Sports
NFC: No. 4 Packers/Lions winner* vs. No. 5 New York Giants (11-5)
Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, or Ford Field, Detroit
When: TBD
TV: TBD
*Note: In the event of a Packers-Lions tie, the Packers would be the No. 4 seed.Patrick Smith Getty Images