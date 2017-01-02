Ranking every NFL playoff team’s chances to win the Super Bowl

Oh, what could have been for Miami. The Dolphins are one of the hottest teams in the league, but not having Ryan Tannehill healthy is a huge blow to their Super Bowl odds. It’s even more crushing considering the year they’ve had and the lack of success the Dolphins have had in recent years. There’s still hope, just not as much of it as there would be with a healthy Tannehill.

The Dolphins will need Jay Ajayi to put up 100 rushing yards per game to complement Matt Moore and the passing game. The Dolphins don’t have the firepower to get into shootouts with teams like the Steelers or Patriots, and their defense isn’t good enough to shut them down. There’s plenty of hope for this roster in 2017, though, which could be their year.