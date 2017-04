The brunt of the offseason is in the books as every big-name free agent has found a home – be it with his old team or in a new city. Some teams improved greatly by adding top-tier help, while others faltered, watching players leave for more money.

A handful of players had to be extremely happy with their teams’ moves this offseason, namely the quarterbacks whose clubs added receivers and offensive linemen. These nine guys will benefit from the moves made this offseason.