Every NFL team’s 2016 MVP

MVPs for all 32 teams.

When it comes to NFL MVP, there are really only four or five names that are discussed as viable candidates – and rightly so. They’re the very best of the best and are all deserving of the award.

But what about the other players out there who helped carry their teams but didn’t put up the numbers to warrant MVP consideration? We’re here to help sort that out by selecting the most valuable player of every team. And while it was easy for some teams, picking the MVP of others was essentially a toss-up.

Getty Images

Getty Images