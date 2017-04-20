NFL Mock Draft 2017: Seven-round projection

Seven rounds and 253 picks is a lot of room to change things up, so let's get right into the biggest and penultimate mock draft of the season:
1. Browns: Myles Garrett - DE - Texas A&M
It’s not going to be a quarterback. It’s not going to be Leonard Fournette. It’s not going to be Solomon Thomas. It’s going to be the best player in this draft, Garrett, and that’s the cut-and-dry of it.
2. 49ers: Solomon Thomas - DL - Stanford
The 49ers might have selected defensive linemen high in the last two drafts, but they’re nowhere near competitive up front — Thomas would lock down a weak-side defensive end spot for years and provide tremendous three-down value. He’s the kind of player that helps teams win games.
3. Bears: Marshon Lattimore - CB - Ohio State
The Bears need help in a whole bunch of different places, but getting a player with true CB1 potential is a must in this draft. Lattimore is the best this class has to offer, even with his injury and experience concerns.
4. Jaguars: Jonathan Allen - DT - Alabama
The Jaguars have plenty of needs, but they should go with the best-available player — Allen. New Jags’ top man Tom Coughlin knows the value of a dominant defensive line — he has two rings on his fingers because of them.
5. Titans (from Rams): Mike Williams - WR - Clemson
Williams doesn’t separate from cornerbacks, but he can make tough catches in the red zone and on third down — something Marcus Mariota has desperately lacked since arriving in Tennessee.
6. Jets: Deshaun Watson - QB - Clemson
Watson isn’t the best quarterback in this draft, but he’s not far off and his intangible qualities as a leader of men are much-needed by the rudderless Jets.
7. Chargers: Malik Hooker - FS - Ohio State
New defensive coordinator Gus Bradley is looking to move to a Cover 3 scheme that utilizes a single-high, centerfield safety. Hooker might not have a ton of playing experience, but his ballhawking skills are special — he’s what teams are looking for when they need to fill that role.
8. Panthers: Christian McCaffrey - RB - Stanford
My colleague Peter Schrager reported that McCaffrey has a draft guarantee that could see him be picked in the top 10. If that’s the case, the Panthers would make a lot of sense. Carolina has needs in other places, but adding a three-down back with excellent receiving skills would add a level of dynamism to an offense that became rather one-dimensional last year.
9. Bengals: Derek Barnett - DE - Cincinnati
Cincinnati needs a defensive end to replace Michael Johnson and more than a few offensive linemen. Barnett fills that defensive end need immediately. He’s not the best athlete off the edge, but he’s a player who is going to do his job at a high level. He and Carlos Dunlap could prove to be a formidable duo.
10. Bills: Corey Davis - WR - Western Michigan
The Bills need to acquire hands in this draft and Davis might be the best receiver in the class. He’s polished, efficient, prolific in the red zone and a willing blocker to boot. Save for a few drops, he’s everything you could want in a WR1.
11. Saints: Reuben Foster - LB - Alabama
Foster makes his presence known on a field in ways that Manti Te’o, who was signed as a free agent this offseason, doesn’t. For a defense that is trying to redefine itself on the fly, adding an impact player like Foster will go a long way.
Hue Jackson can have it all — he wants a quarterback and he lands the hometown kid with the Browns’ second first-round pick. Things are looking up for the Browns.
13. Cardinals: O.J. Howard - TE - Alabama
The Cardinals need to add wide receivers in this draft, but Howard is such an impressive tight end prospect, he could end up outproducing every receiver in this class (and he’ll be a force in the blocking game too.)
The Eagles fill their giant need at corner with the second-best corner in this draft. Conley has a ceiling as high as anyone in this class, save for Lattimore.
15. Colts: Jamal Adams - S - LSU
Defensive coordinator Ted Monachino might start crying he’s going to be so excited by this pick. Adams might have fallen, but he’s a massive upgrade over Darius Butler or Clayton Geathers.
16. Ravens: Haason Reddick - LB/EDGE - Temple
Baltimore lands the inside linebacker and edge rusher they’re looking for with one pick. Reddick is as pliable a defensive talent as this draft will provide.
17. Redskins: John Ross - WR - Washington
Kirk Cousins’ strong 2016 was buoyed, in part, by his success throwing deep passes to DeSean Jackson. Jackson is gone and Washington isn’t going to abandon the deep route — Cousins threw the fourth-most deep balls in the league last year (with an impressive rating of 118.5). Enter Ross, who ran the fastest 40-yard dash in combine history and is a fantastic all-around receiver to boot.
18. Titans: Taco Charlton - DE - Michigan
The Titans have a big need in the secondary, but there will be plenty of cornerbacks and safeties to be found in this draft. A raw but uber-talented defensive end like Charlton, on the other hand, won’t be found in the second or third days of the draft.
19. Buccaneers: Cam Robinson - OT - Alabama
The Bucs have to do a better job of protecting Jameis Winston if they’re to make the jump to the playoffs in 2016. Robinson can be a totally dominant tackle, if he wants to be. Tampa Bay opts for the incredible upside.
20. Broncos: Forrest Lamp - OL - Western Kentucky
The Broncos need all the help they can get on the offensive line and Lamp can play any of the five positions along it. Don’t discount him as a viable left tackle at the NFL level.
21. Lions: Leonard Fournette - RB - LSU
Do the Lions have issues on defense that need to be addressed in this draft? Absolutely. Should one have been addressed here? Probably. But Matt Stafford passes too much and the Lions’ run game was mediocre at best last year. Fournette can hold possession and improve the attack of an offense that’s already one of the best in the NFC — that’ll help the defense, right?
22. Dolphins: Zach Cunningham - LB - Vanderbilt
Maybe it’s a reach, but the Dolphins’ need at linebacker is severe and Cunningham is the top fit for the open job.
Ramczyk is my highest-rated offensive lineman in this draft, but a lack of experience and injury concerns could scare away teams from making him the first lineman selected. The Giants land Ereck Flowers’ successor and a player who could take on all five positions, if need be.
24. Raiders: Malik McDowell - DT - Michigan State
The Raiders still love incredible athletes, and when it comes to interior defensive linemen, McDowell is hands down the best athlete in this draft. He’s built like a power forward and was at times totally dominating at Michigan State.
25. Texans: Garett Bowles - OT - Utah
The Texans will probably take a quarterback here — specifically Pat Mahomes — but that would be a mistake. Giving the team the benefit of the doubt, let’s have them pick the athletic Bowles to help shore up the issues at either right tackle or guard.
26. Seahawks: Kevin King - CB - Washington
The Seahawks have a need at cornerback and King, at 6-foot-3, is the kind of player they covet for their Cover 3 defense — aggressive and physical.
27. Chiefs: Jarrad Davis - LB - Florida
It’s unlikely that Derrick Johnson is ever the same player again after his Achilles injury, leaving a gaping hole at linebacker for the Chiefs. Davis, whose intangibles are as strong as the skills that show up on tape, is the man for the job.
28. Cowboys: Charles Harris - DE - Missouri
The Cowboys’ pass rush last year was anemic. Harris won’t help much against the run, but you can count on the fact that he’s going to get to the quarterback often — exactly what the Cowboys need.
29. Packers: Marlon Humphrey - CB - Alabama
Humphrey might be the best free safety prospect in this class. That position might be where he ends up, but right now he’s a cornerback. The Packers, of course, love defensive backs that can move all across the secondary, which makes Humphrey a great fit in Green Bay.
30. Steelers: Chidobe Awuzie - CB - Colorado
Big Ben might be pining for more offensive weapons, but the Steelers need someone to start as a slot cornerback next year, and Awuzie has prototypical cornerback size but also the quickness to play against opponents’ fastest receivers. Add in his ability to help in the pass rush (eight sacks, six hits and 17 hurries, per Pro Football Focus) and you have that slot corner.
31. Falcons: Takk McKinley - DE - UCLA
Atlanta’s defensive line is a mess outside of Vic Beasley, who is poised for a regression year in 2017. The Falcons need another viable pass rusher and they land that in McKinley, who only fell because of injury concerns.
32. Saints (from Patriots): Tre’Davious White - CB - LSU
Even if New Orleans completes a trade for Malcolm Butler, they should take White, a master technician with perhaps the best hips in this draft. White is going to play right away, if not out wide then certainly in the slot. In the NFC South, you can’t have too many corners.