NFL Mock Draft 2017: Four-round projection 2.0

We're two weeks away from the 2017 NFL Draft, and to honor that, we have a new No. 2 overall pick and a big shakeup in the second round.
This is the final four-round mock of the year. Next week, we expand to a full seven rounds.
1. Browns: Myles Garrett - DE - Texas A&M
We’ve reached the point where there are reports that the Browns might go somewhere else with the No. 1 overall pick. Don’t read into them. The Browns would be fools to pass up a player like Garrett, who, when healthy, was as impressive as any pass rusher in recent college football history and projects to be one of the best — if not the best — in the NFL soon.
2. 49ers: Solomon Thomas - DL - Stanford
I’ll bite. The 49ers have a lot of questions and holes on their roster, but Thomas would lock down a weak-side defensive end spot for years and provide tremendous three-down value. Is he flashy? No. Don’t expect double-digit sacks or too many big highlights. Will he help a team win games? Absolutely. And for a team moving to a 4-3 that needs to find a way to stop the run, going for a safe, dependable player in this spot is a smart decision.
3. Bears: Marshon Lattimore - CB - Ohio State
Lattimore is the best cornerback in this draft (the only one with a guaranteed first-round grade in my evaluations), and the Bears need a cornerback. There are good players on the board, and the Bears could use a lot of help in a lot of places (including quarterback), but this is the logical choice.
4. Jaguars: Jonathan Allen -DT - Alabama
New head honcho Tom Coughlin built champions from the defensive line out in New York. Teams might have concerns about Allen’s shoulder, but he was a force at Alabama and can play both inside and outside. The Jaguars don’t have room to be cute here — go with the best player.
5. Titans (from Rams): Mike Williams - WR - Clemson
The Titans would love for Lattimore to fall to them here, but in Williams the run-first Titans can land a viable No. 1 who can make tough catches in the red zone and on third down — something Marcus Mariota has desperately lacked since arriving in Tennessee.
6. Jets: Deshaun Watson - QB - Clemson
The Jets need a turnaround. Watson is a one-man culture change.
7. Chargers: Corey Davis - WR - Western Michigan
The Chargers could go a lot of directions here. It might be most prudent to trade down and land an offensive lineman in the middle of the first round, but if San Diego stays at No. 7, Davis is a smart, safe choice. San Diego will need a second receiving option to seriously contend for the postseason again. Davis’ Antonio Brown comps aren’t just because he also went to a directional school in Michigan — he’s smooth, professional and lethal in the red zone. But still, the Brown comps aren’t fair — Davis is 5 inches taller.
8. Panthers: Derek Barnett - DE - Tennessee
The Panthers can’t trust Charles Johnson and the great Julius Peppers to create a consistent pass rush. Barnett might not be a high-ceiling prospect, but he does boast a high floor and should contribute early at a position of need.
9. Bengals: Taco Charlton - DE - Michigan
Cincinnati needs a defensive end to eventually replace Michael Johnson and more than a few offensive linemen. In Charlton, they get a relatively raw player but one built to be a strong-side force and perennial All-Pro in the Bengals’ 4-3 defense. He and Carlos Dunlap could prove to be a mighty formidable duo.
10. Bills: Jamal Adams - S - LSU
The Bills will run to the podium to select Adams, whose ability to play both in coverage and at the line of scrimmage will quickly endear him to new head coach and former Carolina defensive coordinator Sean McDermott.
11. Saints: Reuben Foster - LB - Alabama
Foster makes his presence known on a field in ways that Manti Te’o, who was signed as a free agent this offseason, doesn’t. Foster’s tenacity and sideline-to-sideline pursuit ability would make him a three-down starter from Day 1 and the linchpin of a defense in transition.
A Cleveland kid comes back home to reverse the Browns’ QB fortunes. Trubisky is my top-rated quarterback in this class and carries a high ceiling as well as a high floor. He can make all the throws, hit targets on the run and take a hit and keep going.
13. Cardinals: O.J. Howard - TE - Alabama
The Cardinals should probably take a quarterback or cornerback, but Howard helps augment their passing game for years to come and is tremendous value at this pick.
The Eagles fill their giant need at corner. Conley might be considered a reach by some — he’s ranked as a fringe first-rounder on my board — but considering his upside (and, again, astounding need) it’s not worth waiting around to pick a cornerback.
15. Colts: Haason Reddick - LB - Temple
The Colts need a lot of everything on defense, and Reddick can provide it. He can be deployed as a middle linebacker who blitzes on third downs or as a roving pass rusher who can thrive in coverage. Reddick’s versatility will allow defensive coordinator Ted Monachino to be more exotic, which is important considering the limitations of many of his players.
16. Ravens: Takk McKinley - DE/OLB - UCLA
The Ravens bolstered their secondary by adding Brandon Carr and Tony Jefferson, and now they need to do the same to the pass rush and linebacker unit. First, the pass rush. McKinley is a raw and lacked a consistent motor at UCLA, but he’s as physically gifted as any edge player in the draft and can create pressure from either side of the line.
17. Washington: John Ross - WR - Washington
Kirk Cousins’ strong 2016 was buoyed, in part, by his success throwing deep passes to DeSean Jackson. Well, Jackson is gone and Washington isn’t going to abandon the deep route — Cousins threw the fourth-most deep balls in the league last year (with an impressive rating of 118.5). Enter John Ross, who ran the fastest 40-yard dash in combine history and is a fantastic all-around receiver to boot. With Terrelle Pryor as a sideline-to-sideline, in-traffic and red-zone threat and Ross as a field-stretching game breaker, Washington’s offense might not fall off as many expect.
18. Titans: Malik Hooker - S - Ohio State
It’s not as if Hooker isn’t a good player — he is. There’s aren’t many teams that need a free safety in the first round, and this is a safety-loaded class. Add in the serious concerns about Hooker’s experience and tackling ability and you get this slide to No. 18. This is a boon to the Titans, though. Though Kevin Byard played well last year, he’s more of a depth option down the line. Hooker gives the Titans a true center fielder they can ease into action over time.
19. Buccaneers: Ryan Ramczyk - OT - Wisconsin
Ramczyk is my top-rated offensive lineman in the draft and the one with the highest ceiling at left tackle, where the Buccaneers need the most help after back-to-back poor seasons from Donovan Smith (he might have been the worst pass blocker in the league in 2016), their 2015 second-round pick who should be moved inside to guard.
20. Broncos: Forrest Lamp - G - Western Kentucky
The Broncos really, really need a left tackle — don’t be surprised if they trade up and draft Ramczyk — but in Lamp they land a player who can play all five positions and is still a viable left tackle prospect.
21. Lions: Charles Harris - DE - Missouri
You can move Harris around a bit, but he’s going to get after the quarterback no matter if his hand is at his side or on the ground. Detroit could go with a cornerback here — it had the worst pass defense in the NFL last year — but a lot of that has to do with an anemic pass rush. In a deep cornerback class, they can afford to wait.
22. Dolphins: Cam Robinson - OT - Alabama
The Dolphins need a tough, road-grading guard. Robinson, just like Laremy Tunsil in 2016, fits that mold, comes from the SEC and is dropping in the draft because of off-the-field concerns. Robinson also gives Miami a chance to move him to tackle in the future, something they’re doing with Tunsil this year.
23. Giants: Dalvin Cook - RB - Florida State
The Giants shrewdly drafted Paul Perkins — a strong, power runner — in the fifth round last year. But with Rashad Jennings and Bobby Rainey heading out of town, they need a complement. They couldn’t craft a better one than Cook, a game-breaking, one-cut back who they can keep on the field for three downs. The Giants’ terrible run game won’t stay that way for long with Cook in the backfield.
24. Raiders: Leonard Fournette - RB - LSU
Why sign Marshawn Lynch when you can get a player who has earned Bo Jackson comps? Fournette might have been considered a top-10 pick since he was a freshman, but he’s really a two-down back (if that) in most pass-happy, NFL offenses. Not in the Raiders’ though — Oakland doesn’t use the running back as a real threat in its prolific passing game, which suits Fournette. That exceptional Raiders offensive line should as well.
25. Texans: DeShone Kizer - QB - Notre Dame
He’s too good of a prospect, and the Texans are too desperate, to pass on him here. Brian Kelly (while he said it in a backhanded way) is right: Kizer probably isn’t ready to helm a team right away, but don’t count him out — he comes from an offensive system at Notre Dame that should make his transition to the pros easier, and a rocket-armed Kizer learning on the fly could well be a better option than Tom Savage or Brandon Weeden. There’s only one ready-to-start quarterback in this class, and he went at No. 12. Kizer has the highest ceiling of any quarterback in this class, and Houston needs to buy into that.
26. Seahawks: Kevin King - CB - Washington
The Seahawks have a need at cornerback (crazy, right?) and King, at 6-foot-3, is the kind of player they covet for their Cover 3 defense. King was the second corner at Washington, but he was just as impressive as Sidney Jones — who was also graded as a fringe first-round pick before tearing his ACL at his Pro Day — over the past two years.
27. Chiefs: Christian McCaffrey - RB - Stanford
Kansas City has a surprising number of areas of need for a team that was so good last year, and though there isn’t necessarily a chief (pardon the pun) need among them, running back certainly is something that must be addressed in this draft. If McCaffrey is on the board, Kansas City should pounce, as he’s a running back who can be used as a featured runner or a slot receiver. The Chiefs need weapons on offense, and McCaffrey is most certainly one.
28. Cowboys: Tre’Davious White - CB - LSU
White’s tackling ability is certainly a big question, but the Cowboys need a cornerback in a big way and White is an elite cover man with incredible fluidity. He can start in the slot or move outside if Anthony Brown cannot hold his own.
29. Packers: Quincy Wilson - CB - Florida
Wilson is a big, physical cornerback — the kind the Packers love — and if he can’t cut it out wide, he’ll be an excellent safety. Without Micah Hyde, Green Bay needs a player who can fill multiple needs in the defensive backfield.
30. Steelers: Chidobe Awuzie - CB - Colorado
Big Ben might be pining for more offensive weapons, but the Steelers need someone to start as a slot cornerback next year, and Awuzie has prototypical cornerback size but also the quickness to play against opponents’ fastest receivers. Add in his ability to help in the pass rush (eight sacks, six hits and 17 hurries, per Pro Football Focus) and you have that slot corner.
31. Falcons: Malik McDowell - DL - Michigan State
Atlanta’s defensive line is a mess, outside of Vic Beasley, who is poised for a regression year in 2017. McDowell is built like a power forward, and in Atlanta’s multiple-look front his ability to slide inside and out will make him an immediate asset (with massive potential to boot) for coach Dan Quinn. McDowell could start right away as a weakside defensive end.
He’s big and aggressive (sometimes too aggressive — when he gets hit, he gets hit hard, as he allowed 16.3 yards per catch in 2016) and in a division with some of the best receivers in the game, having a cornerback like that is critical for the Saints, even if they land Malcolm Butler.
Joe CamporealeJoe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
33. Browns: Jabrill Peppers - S - Michigan
34. 49ers: Jaraad Davis - LB - Florida
35. Jaguars: David Njoku - TE - Miami
36. Bears: Obi Melifonwu - S - Connecticut
37. Rams: Carl Lawson - DE - Auburn
38. Chargers: Garett Bolles - OT - Utah
39. Jets: Desmond King - CB/S - Iowa
40. Panthers: Taylor Moton - OT - Western Michigan
41. Bengals: Alvin Kamara - RB - Tennessee
42. Saints: Evan Engram - TE - Ole Miss
43. Eagles: Jordan Willis - DE - Kansas State
44. Bills: Teez Tabor - CB - Florida
45. Cardinals: Patrick Mahomes - QB -Texas Tech
46. Colts: T.J. Watt - OLB - Wisconsin
47. Ravens: JuJu Smith-Schuster - WR - USC
48. Vikings: Dan Feeney - G - Temple
49. Washington: Budda Baker - S - Washington
50. Buccaneers: Gerald Everett - TE - South Alabama