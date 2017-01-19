NFL betting lines and picks against the spread for the AFC and NFC Championship games

We're down to just two weeks of NFL betting this season, and this weekend should be fantastic for gamblers and regular fans alike.

Sure, some might prefer the Cowboys being here instead of the Falcons, but try to keep an open mind when it comes to Atlanta — a fun, high-powered offensive team that stands as the favorite to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LI.

Here are the betting lines and picks against the spread for Sunday's Conference Championship games, plus a few prop bets for good measure.

(All lines courtesy Odds Shark as of 1/19. Picks listed first with home team in all caps; prop bet picks are in bold.)

FALCONS (-4) over Packers (Over/under: 61.5)

Betting against Green Bay feels like wagering against destiny these days, yet there's a reason Atlanta is the favorite Sunday.

The Falcons have been the NFL's most balanced offense for the entire 2016 season, and the defensive front seven is getting enough pressure to disrupt the best passing attacks. Vegas expects a shootout for the NFC title, which seems wise — and I expect Matt Ryan and Atlanta to claim a decisive win.

PATRIOTS (-6) over Steelers (Over/under: 51)

I spent hours going back and forth on this game, poring over countless statistics and genuinely contemplating flipping a coin at one point.

To be clear, the Patriots are the pick to win here — but I can't overlook the Steelers defense, which got better and better as the year wore on, or the presence of Le'Veon Bell. Both offer big challenges to New England on Sunday, especially if Bell opens up the passing game for Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown.

In the end, though, I'm putting my faith in Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the Patriots to come away with a seven-point win at home. 

Super Bowl LI early line, conference v. conference

AFC: -140

NFC: +120

Super Bowl LI winner

Patriots: +150

Falcons: +260

Packers: +375

Steelers: +425

Super Bowl LI exact matchup

Patriots v. Falcons: +130

Patriots v. Packers: +250

Steelers v. Falcons: +325

Steelers v. Packers: +600

Super Bowl LI exact result

Patriots over Falcons: +260

Patriots over Packers: +450

Falcons over Patrots: +450

Packers over Patriots: +550

Steelers over Falcons: +700

Falcons over Steelers: +750

Packers over Steelers: +800

Steelers over Packers: +900

Who will record the most passing yards in the Conference Championship games?

Aaron Rodgers: +180

Matt Ryan: +200

Tom Brady: +275

Ben Roethlisberger: +300

Who will record the most receiving yards in the Conference Championship games?

Julio Jones: +200

Antonio Brown: +250

Julian Edelman: +500

Devante Adams: +650

Randall Cobb: +650

Taylor Gabriel: +1000

Chris Hogan: +1200

Jared Cook: +1200

Who will record the most rushing yards in the Conference Championship games?

Le'Veon Bell: -200

Anyone else: +150

