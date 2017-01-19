NFL betting lines and picks against the spread for the AFC and NFC Championship games
We're down to just two weeks of NFL betting this season, and this weekend should be fantastic for gamblers and regular fans alike.
Sure, some might prefer the Cowboys being here instead of the Falcons, but try to keep an open mind when it comes to Atlanta — a fun, high-powered offensive team that stands as the favorite to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LI.
Here are the betting lines and picks against the spread for Sunday's Conference Championship games, plus a few prop bets for good measure.
(All lines courtesy Odds Shark as of 1/19. Picks listed first with home team in all caps; prop bet picks are in bold.)
FALCONS (-4) over Packers (Over/under: 61.5)
Betting against Green Bay feels like wagering against destiny these days, yet there's a reason Atlanta is the favorite Sunday.
The Falcons have been the NFL's most balanced offense for the entire 2016 season, and the defensive front seven is getting enough pressure to disrupt the best passing attacks. Vegas expects a shootout for the NFC title, which seems wise — and I expect Matt Ryan and Atlanta to claim a decisive win.AP
PATRIOTS (-6) over Steelers (Over/under: 51)
I spent hours going back and forth on this game, poring over countless statistics and genuinely contemplating flipping a coin at one point.
To be clear, the Patriots are the pick to win here — but I can't overlook the Steelers defense, which got better and better as the year wore on, or the presence of Le'Veon Bell. Both offer big challenges to New England on Sunday, especially if Bell opens up the passing game for Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown.
In the end, though, I'm putting my faith in Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the Patriots to come away with a seven-point win at home.Getty Images Jim Rogash
Super Bowl LI early line, conference v. conference
AFC: -140
NFC: +120Jason Bridge Jason Bridge-USA TODAY Sports
Super Bowl LI winner
Patriots: +150
Falcons: +260
Packers: +375
Steelers: +425Joe Camporeale Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Super Bowl LI exact matchup
Patriots v. Falcons: +130
Patriots v. Packers: +250
Steelers v. Falcons: +325
Steelers v. Packers: +600- The Boston Globe Boston Globe via Getty Images
Super Bowl LI exact result
Patriots over Falcons: +260
Patriots over Packers: +450
Falcons over Patrots: +450
Packers over Patriots: +550
Steelers over Falcons: +700
Falcons over Steelers: +750
Packers over Steelers: +800
Steelers over Packers: +900Getty Images Getty Images
Who will record the most passing yards in the Conference Championship games?
Aaron Rodgers: +180
Matt Ryan: +200
Tom Brady: +275
Ben Roethlisberger: +300Getty Images Getty Images
Who will record the most receiving yards in the Conference Championship games?
Julio Jones: +200
Antonio Brown: +250
Julian Edelman: +500
Devante Adams: +650
Randall Cobb: +650
Taylor Gabriel: +1000
Chris Hogan: +1200
Jared Cook: +1200
Who will record the most rushing yards in the Conference Championship games?
Le'Veon Bell: -200
Anyone else: +150Getty Images