The Dallas Cowboys enjoyed a wildly successful (and surprising) 2016 season in which they won 13 games. Unfortunately, they were bounced in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, seeing their season end a few weeks earlier than they had hoped.

That didn’t stop people from buying Cowboys merchandise, though. The Cowboys were one of the most popular teams in the league last season, as evidenced by the jersey sales of their stars.

According to Sports Business Daily, a total of four Cowboys ranked in the top 10 in that department this season. Ezekiel Elliott was second in the league, followed by Dak Prescott at No. 3, Dez Bryant ninth and Jason Witten at No. 10.

The rest of the top 15 are listed below, which includes three Patriots.