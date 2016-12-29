The one player every NFL team must re-sign this offseason

These 32 players have to be re-signed

With the end of the regular season just a few days away, the offseason is quickly approaching. That means teams will have to begin thinking about who they’re going to re-sign, who they’re going to let walk and which players are worthy of the franchise tag.

Every team has a list of free agents-to-be, but they won’t be able to keep them all, of course. Good players will hit the market while the best ones will be retained by their current teams – or at least they should be.

These 32 players should be top priorities for their respective teams, making them must-signs in the upcoming offseason.