20 star NFL players set to hit free agency in 2018

There was a great deal of money thrown around in NFL free agency this offseason – more than $1 billion in guaranteed money, to be exact. A number of star players changed teams thanks to lucrative contracts, and they’ll be sure to impact their new teams in 2017.

As fun as this year’s free agency period was, it’s never too soon to look at some of the top players set to hit the open market in 2018. There are a large number of stars with expiring contracts ahead of the 2018 season, which means they could potentially change teams, as many did this offseason.

Here are 20 of the top players available, excluding those who are likely to sign extensions before next March.