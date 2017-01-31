Most fans are rooting for the Patriots to lose: 11 takeaways from a national NFL poll
Public Policy Polling released a wide-ranging football survey prior to Super Bowl LI, and the results show that most Americans will be pulling for the Falcons this weekend.
The poll was conducted after the Super Bowl matchup was decided. All of 378 respondents identified themselves as NFL fans.
Here were 11 of the most interesting findings. You can check out the full results here.
Not many people hate the Falcons
Do you have a favorable or unfavorable opinion of the Falcons?
Favorable: 55%
Unfavorable: 19%
Not sure: 26%
Who are you rooting for in the Super Bowl?
Atlanta Falcons: 53%
New England Patriots: 27%
Not sure: 20%Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP
Fans either love or hate the Patriots
Do you have a favorable or unfavorable opinion of the Patriots?
Favorable: 43%
Unfavorable: 42%
Not sure: 15%Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP
Tom Brady is the most popular quarterback in the game...
Who is your favorite NFL QB?
Tom Brady: 22%
Aaron Rodgers: 16%
Eli Manning: 11%
Dak Prescott: 10%Troy Taormina Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
... and the most hated
Who is your least favorite NFL QB?
Tom Brady: 24%
Cam Newton: 15%
Tim Tebow: 10%
Ben Roethlisberger: 10%Geoff Burke Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Most fans don’t seem to know who Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn is
Do you have a favorable or unfavorable opinion of the Dan Quinn
Favorable: 30%
Unfavorable: 8%
Not sure: 62%John David Mercer John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has a very low approval rating
Do you approve or disapprove of the job Roger Goodell is doing as commissioner?
Approve: 26%
Disapprove: 42%
Not sure: 31%Kirby Lee Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Fans have a split opinion on the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show
Do you think Lady Gaga is a good choice or a bad choice for the Super Bowl halftime show?
A good choice: 45%
A bad choice: 38%
Not sure: 17%USA TODAY NETWORK Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Most fans don’t believe that the Dallas Cowboys are ‘America’s Team’
Do you consider the Cowboys to be “America’s Team?”
Yes: 30%
No: 60%
Not sure: 10%Matthew Emmons Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Joe Flacco is not elite
Do you consider Joe Flacco to be an elite quarterback?
Yes: 22%
No: 41%
Not sure: 37%Aaron Doster Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
Most fans would let their children play football despite the health risks
Would you let your children or grandchildren play football?
Yes: 71%
No: 19%
Not sure: 10%Troy Wayrynen Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
Most fans want the Redskins to keep their name
Do you think the Washington Redskins should change their name or not?
Think the name should be changed: 20%
Do not think the name should be changed: 69%
Not sure: 12%Geoff Burke Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports