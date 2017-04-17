Skip Bayless explains why excessive celebration penalties are a ‘necessary evil’

The burden of policing celebrations shouldn't be placed on refs

“It’s not a matter of whose side I’m on. It’s a matter of how the game is going to be officiated. Do I think the officials are right, or do I think the league is right?

In high school football, the referees run the game. You get to college football, the refs definitely run that game, enforce the rules. They run that game.

In the National Football League, the NFL runs the game. Now, the officials are active participants in officiating what the NFL wants done, but them deciding what’s a penalty based on the celebration, and also based on something that’s been done in the NFL for a long, long time.

So now, all these rule changes. The speed of the game is changing. The technique for which they’re asking the referees [to use] has changed.

So [the NFL’s] making their job far more difficult, and now they’re asking them to make a judgment call based on their personality, based on their background, based on what they believe is excessive, to call another penalty on a game that’s already too difficult and moving too fast for them."