Winners and losers from the NFL Draft’s Round 1 QB shuffle

This was widely believed to be a weak quarterback class with none deserving of the No. 1 overall pick for the desperate Cleveland Browns. But by looking at the results of the first round, you’d never know so many people were down on the players in this year’s group.

Three were taken in the first 12 picks, all of which were surprising in their own right. What made it even more shocking was the fact that the Bears, Chiefs and Texans all traded up to land their quarterbacks – the first time in the modern draft era that three teams moved up in Round 1 to take a quarterback.

The shuffle of quarterbacks on Thursday night will have real implications not only this season, but for years to come. Some benefited from the moves, while others lost out big time.