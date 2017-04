The NFL Draft is a little more than two weeks away as teams are working through prospects and building their draft boards. One of the best aspects about the draft is the number of trades that go down in the first round and in the days leading up to the big night.

It’s unlikely the Browns will trade the first overall pick as the Titans did last year, but there are a number of players who could be on the move before the seventh round concludes.

Among them are star players, as well as a few quarterbacks who could be starters outside of their current cities. Now, there are no guarantees any of these players will be dealt, but they’re undoubtedly the biggest names swirling in the trade winds.