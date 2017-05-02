5 NFL teams prepared to take off after a big draft

Tennessee Titans

In a 9-7 campaign in 2016, the Titans came a few plays and one win shy of winning the AFC South. The Titans won a combined 5 games in the two previous seasons. They’re on the right track.

Tennessee made big gains thanks largely to a bruising rushing attack that tallied 136.7 yards per game (third in NFL). But QB Marcus Mariota needs more passing weapons than just tight end Delanie Walker, and so they used the 5th overall pick (courtesy of the Rams in the Jared Goff trade) to add Western Michigan product Corey Davis -- a big target adept at getting open and bringing down the football.

The Titans also needed to patch up a leaky secondary and came away with USC’s cornerback/returner Adoree’ Jackson with the 18th overall selection. He should contribute right away on defense and special teams. Tennessee also added tight end Jonnu Smith out of Florida International and sure-handed wideout Taywan Taylor out of Western Kentucky. Mariota will have a young (and perhaps a bit raw), talented group of pass catchers in ‘17.