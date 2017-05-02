5 NFL teams prepared to take off after a big draft

The NFL Draft saw a bunch of winners and some losers, but most fan bases will begin to feel optimistic about the upcoming season.
As the rookies dig into their new playbooks, we’re taking a look at which teams, following their draft weekend hauls, have the makings of a much stronger '17 than '16.
Tennessee Titans
In a 9-7 campaign in 2016, the Titans came a few plays and one win shy of winning the AFC South. The Titans won a combined 5 games in the two previous seasons. They’re on the right track.
Tennessee made big gains thanks largely to a bruising rushing attack that tallied 136.7 yards per game (third in NFL). But QB Marcus Mariota needs more passing weapons than just tight end Delanie Walker, and so they used the 5th overall pick (courtesy of the Rams in the Jared Goff trade) to add Western Michigan product Corey Davis -- a big target adept at getting open and bringing down the football.
The Titans also needed to patch up a leaky secondary and came away with USC’s cornerback/returner Adoree’ Jackson with the 18th overall selection. He should contribute right away on defense and special teams. Tennessee also added tight end Jonnu Smith out of Florida International and sure-handed wideout Taywan Taylor out of Western Kentucky. Mariota will have a young (and perhaps a bit raw), talented group of pass catchers in ‘17.
Los Angeles Chargers
The Chargers were more competitive last year than their 5-11 record indicates. They also had some really bad injury luck. Assuming the bug doesn’t follow them to Los Angeles, they’re shaping up to challenge for at least a wild-card spot in what might be the NFL’s best division top-to-bottom in ‘17, the AFC West.
The leading additions came in the first three rounds, all on offense, when the Bolts brought in the top wide receiver on many boards, Mike Williams out of Clemson. He’s an imposing, physical wideout at 6-foot-4, 218 pounds and will give Philip Rivers a nice, big target opposite Keenan Allen, who should be good to go after rehabilitating from an ACL tear in ‘16. The Chargers also added two interior linemen, Forrest Lamp and Dan Feeney, to shore up what’s been a wobbly offensive line. And in the fourth and fifth round, L.A. added secondary pieces Desmond King and Rayshawn Jenkins. If either of them plays as well as last year’s fifth rounder Jatavis Brown (LB), that’s starter caliber.
Houston Texans
Winning the division and losing in the Divisional Round, as the Texans have in three of the past six seasons, isn’t good enough anymore. With J.J. Watt returning in ‘17 after Jadeveon Clowney and the rest of the ‘D realized its potential in ‘16 in Watt’s absence, this team is ready to make a run.
The hope is that Deshaun Watson can help wideouts DeAndre Hopkins, Will Fuller and Braxton Miller leave the witness protection program after Brock Osweiler rendered them invisible. Houston traded away its 2018 first rounder to nab the two-time Heisman finalist, realizing that they’re just a quarterback shy of the NFL’s upper echelon, even if they have other some weaknesses, such as offensive line. Houston added other players who should contribute, including LB Zach Cunningham and DT Carlos Watkins but the Texans' success and probably Bill O’Brien’s future as head coach hinges on Watson.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
After a midseason five-game rally in ‘16, the Buccaneers pushed for a wild-card spot before falling a bit short. They might break through in the upcoming season.
Last season, the Bucs offense was effectively the Mike Evans show. Tampa Bay had a 100-yard rusher just twice and both times it was Jacquizz Rodgers, not Doug Martin. But the offense just got a whole lot better thanks to the free-agent acquisition of deep threat DeSean Jackson and the first-round pick of O.J. Howard, the tight end out of Alabama who Tampa probably didn’t expect to land at 19 overall.
The Bucs also added Boise State running back Jeremy McNichols, who should push Martin or perhaps help form an effective committee with him and Charles Sims. Tampa’s pass rush and offensive line still leave a bit to be desired but Jameis Winston will have a lot more weapons at his disposal as he enters his third season.
Miami Dolphins
Miami managed to reach the playoffs in ‘16 despite losing QB Ryan Tannehill to a knee injury for the final three weeks of the season. The wild-card berth under new head coach Adam Gase represented a major about-face from the start of the season and for the organization in general.
The Dolphins followed up a nice season on the field with a good draft that netted the team a solid pass rusher in OLB Charles Harris out of Missouri and addressed a need at linebacker with Raekwon McMillan out of Ohio State. Both should make an immediate impact.
Miami made three more picks to shore up the defense, which actually overperformed a bit in ‘16 thanks to new defensive coordinor Vance Joseph, who’s already moved on to Denver as head coach and will be replaced by linebacker coach Matt Burke. The Fins will have to go the wild card route again thanks to the Patriots but now they’ll stand a much better chance to advance in January.