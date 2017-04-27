Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless debate whether the 49ers should make a draft-night deal for Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins can help San Francisco more than any QB in the draft class

“If I’m the Browns, I would give up the 12th pick for Kirk Cousins. Because Hue Jackson was a wide receivers coach under Jay Gruden. There’s some familiarity there. So I think Cleveland would be better served to give the 12th pick to the Redskins to get Kirk Cousins.

But with that notwithstanding, if I’m the 49ers, you look at this draft and say, ‘OK, over the next five years, who can help us more than if we gave the No. 2 pick to Washington?’

[Will] Mitchell Trubisky help us? Deshaun Watson? Pat Mahomes? DeShone Kizer? Nathan Peterman? That’s the question you have to ask yourself, because it’s the most important position. And without it, unless you have something transcendent on the defensive side, you’re not winning consistently in the National Football League.”