Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless debate whether the 49ers should make a draft-night deal for Kirk Cousins

Sharpe and Skip Bayless broke down the 49ers options on Thursday's episode of "Undisputed," and Sharpe argued that trading for Cousins would give the 49ers the best chance to compete in the NFC West.
Kirk Cousins can help San Francisco more than any QB in the draft class
“If I’m the Browns, I would give up the 12th pick for Kirk Cousins. Because Hue Jackson was a wide receivers coach under Jay Gruden. There’s some familiarity there. So I think Cleveland would be better served to give the 12th pick to the Redskins to get Kirk Cousins.
But with that notwithstanding, if I’m the 49ers, you look at this draft and say, ‘OK, over the next five years, who can help us more than if we gave the No. 2 pick to Washington?’
[Will] Mitchell Trubisky help us? Deshaun Watson? Pat Mahomes? DeShone Kizer? Nathan Peterman? That’s the question you have to ask yourself, because it’s the most important position. And without it, unless you have something transcendent on the defensive side, you’re not winning consistently in the National Football League.”
The 49ers also have to decide if Kirk Cousins is worth the money
“But here’s the thing that the 49ers are up against, Skip: Not only must we give up the No. 2 pick in the draft — we’re going to probably have to give him $72 million dollars in guaranteed money. He’s going to make about $24 million, he’s going to want at least that number guaranteed over the next three years. So probably you’re going to have to tack on another $50 million on the back end. So you’re looking at a deal somewhere around five years and $125 million dollars. Basically $25 million a year. That’s what you’re up against.
It’s a lot easier if Kirk Cousins was under contract and he’s already got a contract that you can stomach. But to give up the No. 2 pick in the draft and sign him for, say, $125 million over five years, about $70 to $75 million guaranteed — Skip, that’s an awful lot of money.”
A solid quarterback is worth the cost
“But here’s the thing, it takes money to make money. And if you want to make money in the NFL … if you want to win ballgames, you better have a competent guy that’s taking the ball from the center.
And if you don’t, the likelihood of you winning without a Seahawks defense, a Broncos defense or an all-time great defense is next-to-nil. I would, knowing what I’m going to have to do in the long-term, give up the No. 2 pick in the draft and sign [Cousins] to a long-term deal. There’s no other way that I can win if I don’t have that guy.”
Deshaun Watson is a better — and cheaper — option than Kirk Cousins
“I hear you … but, I am going to go on record, right here, right now and say that Deshaun Watson will be a better NFL quarterback than Kirk Cousins, who has been pretty good. I’ve got to give him ‘pretty good.’ He had the sixth overall QBR last year, but what did his team finish? 8-7-1, they did not make the playoffs.
And, to me, Kirk Cousins will always prove to be an under-confident overachiever. A later-round draft pick by Mike Shanahan, who really liked him, so I have respect for that. But he does not have the intangibles that Deshaun Watson displayed on the biggest stage. Twice in college football in national championship games he hung nearly 500 yards on all-time great Nick Saban defenses. He barely lost one national championship and he barely won the second national championship this past year for Clemson. And I’ll take that to my NFL bank. I don’t take Kirk Cousins to my NFL bank."
It comes down to how much Kyle Shanahan believes in Kirk Cousins
"The point is, in the big picture, if Kyle Shanahan — who obviously coached Kirk Cousins, because his father loved Kirk Cousins — if he believes he can get the best out of Kirk Cousins, then God bless you, you should spend that No. 2 pick. Because these don’t grow on trees. It’s hard. He is an established NFL starter. He’s a pretty good one.”
Shannon Sharpe: “And you’ve basically got 40 games of resume tape. This is why I’d be willing to trade a first-round pick for Kirk Cousins as opposed to Jimmy Garoppolo. One guy you’ve got 40 games, the other guy you’ve got six quarters.”
Even at his best, Kirk Cousins might not be a Super Bowl-caliber QB
“Kyle Shanahan would tell you, ‘I can get the best out of Kirk Cousins.’
Is the best good enough to win the [NFC] West? Is it good enough to advance in the playoffs? Is it good enough to go win a Super Bowl two, three years from now?
I don’t think so. So I would bet on Deshaun giving me a better ‘best’ than he could get out of Kirk Cousins.”
If the 49ers hope to win their division in the near future, they need a competent QB
“Well, in order for you to win the West, you’ve got to look at the quarterbacks in the West. You’ve got Goff. You’ve got Carson Palmer in Arizona. Carson’s going to play, what, one, maybe two years? And then you’ve got Russell Wilson, who is in year six? So that’s who you’re going to have to beat.
Now, what is the likelihood of you being able to beat that defense with a marginal quarterback? Next-to-nil. So not only do you need a quarterback that could possibly go head-to-head with [Wilson], you need a competent quarterback to be able to put points on the board against that talented defense.
Granted, they are starting to get old. injuries are starting to catch up. Earl Thomas, Kam [Chancellor] missed some games. Richard Sherman, is he going to get traded? Is he going to be there? So this thing is not going to stay together forever. But in order for you to win the West and to seriously challenge their dominance, you need a guy that’s competent. And I believe that Kirk is a better option than any quarterback that’s in this draft.”