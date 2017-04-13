‘Undisputed’: Ranking the top first-round quarterbacks drafted in the last decade

Andrew Luck has never lived up to being the No. 1 pick

“[My ranking] would not have Andrew Luck in the top spot. I’m going to say this again - this is a classic case of so many analysts and so many commentators [that] dug in before the Andrew Luck-RG3 draft and said ‘Ah Eureka! The next John Elway from Stanford University!’

"He has never, ever lived up to that No. 1 overall billing, because the truth is he’s basically turned into a beat-up turnover machine.

"As a rookie, he was second overall in the NFL in total turnovers to Mark Sanchez. In his third year he was second overall in total turnovers to Jay Cutler. That’s the kind of company he’s been keeping.”