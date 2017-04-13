‘Undisputed’: Ranking the top first-round quarterbacks drafted in the last decade

Although many fans and analysts still can't decide whether Joe Flacco is an elite NFL quarterback, Undisputed's Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharpe and Greg Jennings all believe the onetime Super Bowl champion is the best quarterback drafted in the first round over the last 10 years.
Bayless, Sharpe and Jennings reacted to a ranking of the top 10 first-round QBs posted by USA TODAY, which placed Andrew Luck above a couple of NFL MVPs. Jennings even had a surprise pick in his personal top three from the NFC North.
Andrew Luck has never lived up to being the No. 1 pick
“[My ranking] would not have Andrew Luck in the top spot. I’m going to say this again - this is a classic case of so many analysts and so many commentators [that] dug in before the Andrew Luck-RG3 draft and said ‘Ah Eureka! The next John Elway from Stanford University!’
"He has never, ever lived up to that No. 1 overall billing, because the truth is he’s basically turned into a beat-up turnover machine.
"As a rookie, he was second overall in the NFL in total turnovers to Mark Sanchez. In his third year he was second overall in total turnovers to Jay Cutler. That’s the kind of company he’s been keeping.”
Thomas J. RussoThomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports
The stats say Luck has been slightly better than average
“I look at his QBR, and I hang my hat on that stat, it’s my favorite quarterback stat. Over the five years he’s been in the NFL, he’s averaged 13th, finished in 13th in QBR. That’s not the No. 1 overall pick.
"He’s 3-3 in the playoffs, and he got a lot of credit for that great escape against Kansas City at home in that playoff game when they fell behind 38-10 and rallied. Well, why were they behind 38-10? He stunk it up with three interceptions, and then he was terrific climbing out of the hole as Kansas City lost key player after key player to injury.”
Kirby LeeKirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
You can't ignore Joe Flacco's body of work
“In the end, I’m sorry … this is shocking to me because I’m not the biggest Fluke-O fan, but Joe Flacco [is] number one on this list just because of what he’s done in the postseason. If that’s what matters, he’s really mattered in the postseason.
"He’s 10-5, he’s 7-5 on the road in the postseason. He’s 2-2 at Foxboro and should have been 3-1. He won a Super Bowl, he was Super Bowl MVP. In the postseason he’s 25 touchdowns to 10 interceptions. That’s not good, that is great.”
Charles LeClaireCharles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Cam is No. 2, Matt Ryan is No. 3
“And I’ve got to give Cam second on this list with an MVP and a Super Bowl appearance. He has three Pro Bowl appearances.
"Matt Ryan I’ve got third on the list because he’s been an MVP with a Super Bowl appearance and four Pro Bowls.
"And then I’ll give you Luck [at] four and Matt Stafford [at] five.”
Kim KlementKim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
How many quarterbacks have beaten Tom Brady on the road in the playoffs?
“Skip, we are so close. I’ve got Joe Flacco No. 1, because as you mentioned, the seven road playoff wins is an NFL record.
"He’s gone to Brady’s home … very few quarterbacks can say they’ve beaten Brady in Foxboro in the playoffs. [Flacco] says, ‘I beat him twice!’ And as you mentioned, he’s a dropped touchdown by Lee Evans away from being 3-1. He won the Super Bowl, won an MVP, that’s got to be No. 1.”
Charles LeClaireCharles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Ryan has the edge over Cam Newton
“I flip-flopped with you. I put Matt Ryan [No. 2] because he also won an MVP, he also went to the Super Bowl, but he has a better regular-season record than Cam Newton.
"I went Cam three. MVP, Super Bowl appearance. And I’ve got Andrew Luck [four].
"First of all, Sam Bradford should not even be on this list. The mere fact that he’s up there [at six], he’s never even sniffed the playoffs. Hasn’t even come close. He’s injury-prone.”
Mark J. RebilasMark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Matthew Stafford is being overlooked because he's played on struggling franchise
“Is Matthew Stafford not on anyone’s radar?
"For me, yes, I think Joe Flacco has to be No. 1 on this list because of all the reasons you mentioned. The Super Bowl, the winning percentage in the playoffs -- huge. You can rate that against some of the top, elite quarterbacks in this league and [Flacco is] top two or three.
"But then, for me, [No. 2] I’ve got Matt Ryan -- and here’s whyI’ve got Matt Ryan over Cam Newton. Cam Newton had one spectacular year that was followed up by what we saw this past year. 19 touchdowns, 14 interceptions, 75.4 QBR. You don’t go from MVP, Super Bowl appearance to that.
"… I dropped Cam because of that. I’ve got to respect him because he won an MVP, he has that, he has a Super Bowl appearance.
"Joe Flacco’s my No. 1, Matt Ryan’s my No. 2, Matthew Stafford is my No. 3, Andrew Luck is my No. 4 and Cam Newton is my No. 5.”