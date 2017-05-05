The best thing every rookie NFL QB has said since he was drafted

Joshua Dobbs, Steelers (fourth round, No. 135 overall)

He said: "(My relationship with Steelers third-round pick Cameron Sutton) really goes back to, like, fourth grade. We played pee-wee football against each other, a little travel football. We found out, of course, when I got to Tennessee. I won one game, he won the other games."

"Then you go into Tennessee, and of course we were roommates as freshmen. We walk in and we got the chance to grow and learn and become leaders and part of the program together as freshmen. We've been great friends over the past four years."

"He's one of the first people who called me and he FaceTimed me, and we were just celebrating on the phone. It was definitely a great reaction. I'll be excited to meet him up there in Pittsburgh."

We say: The Steelers double-dipped into the pool of Tennessee prospects this year, landing both Dobbs and Sutton, a former cornerback for the Volunteers. Having played the past few years together, Dobbs and Sutton got to know each other fairly well. Now, they’ll continue to build their relationship in Pittsburgh.

While Dobbs isn’t expected to play for at least a few seasons, having a fellow college teammate can help him adjust to life in the NFL. It won’t make a huge difference, but Dobbs and Sutton clearly have a great friendship and they can help each other at the next level.