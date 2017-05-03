The NFL’s seven worst post-draft quarterback situations, ranked

It’s not that the Broncos’ quarterback situation is bad. It’s just not great. We saw them win with Trevor Siemian last season despite his being a game manager whose job was to not make mistakes.

They also have Paxton Lynch, a first-round pick from last year. The Broncos are obviously high on him after trading up to land the Memphis product, and he should be in a position to compete for the starting job this season. If he still hasn’t developed enough to unseat Siemian, the Broncos will be in trouble.

Lynch needs to prove he can win as a pocket passer, particularly from under center. He didn’t do much of that at Memphis or for the Broncos last season, but having another year of learning under his belt should help.

Denver can make the playoffs with either guy starting at quarterback, but winning a Super Bowl with Siemian will be difficult. Lynch at least has a big arm and great potential.