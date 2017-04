The NFL Draft is right around the corner with the big day less than a week away. The quarterbacks have generated a lot of attention up to this point – as they always do – with four guys battling to be the first one selected next Thursday.

As many as 12 are likely to be drafted next weekend, which would be a few shy of the 15 that went last year. To familiarize you with the names to know, we ranked every quarterback who’s probably going to be taken in the draft.