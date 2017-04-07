6 NFL teams that need to draft a successor at quarterback

NFL success has everything to do with strong quarterback play. Whether it’s a rookie like Dak Prescott or a veteran like Tom Brady, a top-tier quarterback can mask a lot of issues a team may have.

Unfortunately, they don’t last forever. We saw Peyton Manning retire last year, and a few other veteran quarterbacks could potentially step away relatively soon. Tom Brady, Eli Manning and Drew Brees are all over age 35, meaning their departures from the NFL could be just around the corner.

Manning said this week that he’d be fine with the Giants drafting his successor, and they may not be the only team to do that in this year’s draft. Here are six teams that need to plan for the future and draft a quarterback to eventually take over for their veteran starter.