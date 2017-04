The NFL Draft is just around the corner as we’re only two weeks away from the big night. The draft spans three days, but many of the top players will be gone by the end of the first round.

A handful of prospects have risen fairly quickly over the past month and have vaulted their names into the first-round conversation. Whether it was their performance at the Combine, or the realization that these guys are better than first perceived, they could find themselves taken in Round 1.

Here are 10 sleepers to watch when the first round gets underway -- players who could easily be top-32 picks when it’s all said and done.