NFL Mock Draft 2017: Four round projection

The NFL Draft is less than a month away, which means the buzz around rising (and falling) players is reaching cacophonous levels.
Accordingly, there are some big moves on this board, while some players have found themselves locked into a team for weeks.
Every Thursday, we'll have an updated and expanded mock, leading up to a seven-round projection in the immediate build-up to April 27's selections.
1. Browns: Myles Garrett - DE - Texas A&M
Do you even bother to read these blurbs about Garrett anymore? You really shouldn’t — he’s going to be the No. 1 overall pick. Guys like him don’t come around every year.
Tim HeitmanTim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
2. 49ers: Malik Hooker - FS - Ohio State
This spot has several possibilities, but Hooker is the pick because: The 49ers look to be waiting on Kirk Cousins-Kyle Shanahan reunion and the Niners don’t need a defensive lineman as much as they need a ball-hawking safety.
Joseph MaioranaJoe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
3. Bears: Marshon Lattimore - CB - Ohio State
The Bears can’t go wrong with the two defensive linemen or Lattimore here, but the latter (pardon the pun) will drastically improve a position of dire need.
Mark J. RebilasMark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
4. Jaguars: Solomon Thomas - DE - Stanford
The Jags need depth at defensive end and Thomas’ versatility to play both inside and outside will make him highly attractive to Jacksonville.
Kirby LeeKirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
5. Titans (from the Rams): Jonathan Allen - DT - Alabama
He doesn’t fit the Titans’ biggest needs (TRADE ALERT!), but Tennessee will be delighted that a talent of his caliber found his way to No. 5.
John David MercerJohn David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
6. Jets: Deshaun Watson - QB - Clemson
Watson’s leadership and character will sell him as the franchise savior the Jets desperately need.
Matthew EmmonsMatthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
7. Chargers: Jamal Adams - S - LSU
I’m not sold on Adams — there’s way too much timid tackling on his tape — but the Chargers really need a safety and there’s a big drop off after the top two.
Derick E. HingleDerick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
8. Panthers: Taco Charlton - DE - Michigan
Somehow defensive end has become a glaring need for this team. I like Charlton’s fit on this team and think he might have the highest ceiling of any DE in this draft.
Rick OsentoskiRick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
9. Bengals: Derek Barnett - DE - Tennessee
The Bengals can’t afford to pick anything but DE here — they’re comically ill-equipped at the position.
Jerome MironJerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
10. Bills: Mike Williams - WR - Clemson
Some people are overthinking Williams — he’s the No. 1 receiver in this draft and that stands up to the biggest microscopes.
Mark J. RebilasMark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
11. Saints: Reuben Foster - LB - Alabama
His pursuit abilities are undeniable, even if he’s done a few things to give teams pause.
Jason GetzJason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
12. Browns (from the Eagles): Mitch Trubisky - QB - North Carolina
A Cleveland kid comes back home to reverse the Browns’ QB fortunes.
Rob KinnanRob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
13. Cardinals: O.J. Howard - TE - Alabama
The Cardinals should probably take a quarterback or cornerback, but Howard helps augment their pass game for years to come and is tremendous value at this pick.
Kim KlementKim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
14. Eagles (from the Vikings): Gareon Conley - CB - Ohio State
The Eagles fill their giant need at corner.
Joseph MaioranaJoe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
15. Colts: Takkarist McKinley - DE - UCLA
An incredible talent, McKinley is raw, but that might lend itself well to a Colts defense that has no reason to be rigid – it can form around him.
Mark J. RebilasMark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
16. Ravens: Haason Reddick - LB - Temple
The Ravens need a linebacker and a pass rusher — Reddick is both.
Derik HamiltonDerik Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
17. Washington: Corey Davis - WR - Western Michigan
Maybe this will help Kirk Cousins re-sign?
Jason MowryJason Mowry-USA TODAY Sports
18. Titans: John Ross - WR - Washington
He ran the fastest 40-yard dash time in NFL Scouting Combine history, and for a team that needs to spread the field, Ross — who’s an exceptional receiver as well as a speedster — is a perfect fit.
Kyle TeradaKyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
19. Buccaneers: Jabrill Peppers - S - Michigan
Peppers is an immediate and tantalizing upgrade at safety — Tampa Bay’s biggest need.
Brad MillsBrad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
20. Broncos: Forrest Lamp - G - Western Kentucky
Denver will value his versatility — Lamp is considered a guard, but I think he could be a really good tackle in the NFL.
Jim BrownJim Brown-USA TODAY Sports
21. Lions: Christian McCaffrey - RB - Stanford
Yep, the first running back off the board. Being able to catch passes out of the backfield or lined up as a receiver is a vital part of most NFL offenses.
Jennifer BuchananJennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports
22. Dolphins: Cam Robinson - OT - Alabama
The Dolphins get lucky with an SEC offensive lineman — who has an inside and outside game — for a second straight year.
Jason GetzJason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
23. Giants: Ryan Ramczyk - OT - Wisconsin
New York gets the top tackle on the board without having to trade up — though the natives might be restless when they see the next pick...
Tim HeitmanTim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
24. Raiders: Leonard Fournette - RB - LSU
There aren't many offenses in the NFL that don't ask their running backs to be pass catchers. The Raiders are one of those teams. Who’s ready for Beast Mode 2.0?
Brett RojoBrett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
25. Texans: DeShone Kizer - QB - Notre Dame
Why stay another year at Notre Dame when you can start in your rookie season for a possible playoff team?
Soobum ImSoobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
26. Seahawks: Cordrea Tankersley - CB - Clemson
He’s a prototype for the kind of cornerback the Seahawks are looking for in their defense.
Robert DuyosRobert Duyos-USA TODAY Sports
27. Chiefs: Dalvin Cook - RB - Florida State
The Chiefs need an upgrade at running back — Cook might have fallen, but he has three-down potential and elite game-breaking ability.
Logan BowlesLogan Bowles-USA TODAY Sports
28. Cowboys: Charles Harris - DE - Missouri
Dem Boys on the Dallas defensive line didn’t even come close to getting it done last year — Harris is an immediate starter at either defensive end spot.
John RiegerJohn Rieger-USA TODAY Sports
29. Packers: Quincy Wilson - CB - Florida
Wilson is a big, physical cornerback — the kind the Packers love — and if he can’t cut it out wide, he’ll be an excellent safety (another trait the Packers love in defensive backs.)
Kim KlementKim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
30. Steelers: Tre’Davious White - CB - LSU
White’s tackling ability is certainly a big question, but the Steelers need a slot corner and White is an elite cover man with incredible fluidity.
Benny SieuBenny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
31. Falcons: Dion Dawkins - OT - Temple
The more I watch of Dawkins, the more I like — he fills Atlanta’s need at guard from day one.
Jim DedmonJim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
32. Saints (from Patriots): Kevin King - CB - Washington
King has been a favorite prospect of mine for a few years now — the Saints get a gem in the Washington corner.
Jennifer BuchananJennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports