NFL Mock Draft 2017: Four round projection

Dieter Kurtenbach

The NFL Draft is less than a month away, which means the buzz around rising (and falling) players is reaching cacophonous levels.

Accordingly, there are some big moves on this board, while some players have found themselves locked into a team for weeks. 

Every Thursday, we'll have an updated and expanded mock, leading up to a seven-round projection in the immediate build-up to April 27's selections. 

1. Browns: Myles Garrett - DE - Texas A&M

Do you even bother to read these blurbs about Garrett anymore? You really shouldn’t — he’s going to be the No. 1 overall pick. Guys like him don’t come around every year. 
2. 49ers: Malik Hooker - FS - Ohio State

This spot has several possibilities, but Hooker is the pick because: The 49ers look to be waiting on Kirk Cousins-Kyle Shanahan reunion and the Niners don’t need a defensive lineman as much as they need a ball-hawking safety. 
3. Bears: Marshon Lattimore - CB - Ohio State

The Bears can’t go wrong with the two defensive linemen or Lattimore here, but the latter (pardon the pun) will drastically improve a position of dire need. 
4. Jaguars: Solomon Thomas - DE - Stanford

The Jags need depth at defensive end and Thomas’ versatility to play both inside and outside will make him highly attractive to Jacksonville. 
5. Titans (from the Rams): Jonathan Allen - DT - Alabama

He doesn’t fit the Titans’ biggest needs (TRADE ALERT!), but Tennessee will be delighted that a talent of his caliber found his way to No. 5. 
6. Jets: Deshaun Watson - QB - Clemson

Watson’s leadership and character will sell him as the franchise savior the Jets desperately need. 
7. Chargers: Jamal Adams - S - LSU

I’m not sold on Adams — there’s way too much timid tackling on his tape — but the Chargers really need a safety and there’s a big drop off after the top two. 
8. Panthers: Taco Charlton - DE - Michigan

Somehow defensive end has become a glaring need for this team. I like Charlton’s fit on this team and think he might have the highest ceiling of any DE in this draft. 
9. Bengals: Derek Barnett - DE - Tennessee

The Bengals can’t afford to pick anything but DE here — they’re comically ill-equipped at the position. 
10. Bills: Mike Williams - WR - Clemson

Some people are overthinking Williams — he’s the No. 1 receiver in this draft and that stands up to the biggest microscopes. 
11. Saints: Reuben Foster - LB - Alabama

His pursuit abilities are undeniable, even if he’s done a few things to give teams pause. 
12. Browns (from the Eagles): Mitch Trubisky - QB - North Carolina

A Cleveland kid comes back home to reverse the Browns’ QB fortunes.  
13. Cardinals: O.J. Howard - TE - Alabama

The Cardinals should probably take a quarterback or cornerback, but Howard helps augment their pass game for years to come and is tremendous value at this pick. 
14. Eagles (from the Vikings): Gareon Conley - CB - Ohio State

The Eagles fill their giant need at corner. 
15. Colts: Takkarist McKinley - DE - UCLA

An incredible talent, McKinley is raw, but that might lend itself well to a Colts defense that has no reason to be rigid – it can form around him. 
16. Ravens: Haason Reddick - LB - Temple

The Ravens need a linebacker and a pass rusher — Reddick is both. 
17. Washington: Corey Davis - WR - Western Michigan

Maybe this will help Kirk Cousins re-sign?
18. Titans: John Ross - WR - Washington

He ran the fastest 40-yard dash time in NFL Scouting Combine history, and for a team that needs to spread the field, Ross — who’s an exceptional receiver as well as a speedster — is a perfect fit. 
19. Buccaneers: Jabrill Peppers - S - Michigan

Peppers is an immediate and tantalizing upgrade at safety — Tampa Bay’s biggest need. 
20. Broncos: Forrest Lamp - G - Western Kentucky

Denver will value his versatility — Lamp is considered a guard, but I think he could be a really good tackle in the NFL. 
21. Lions: Christian McCaffrey - RB - Stanford

Yep, the first running back off the board. Being able to catch passes out of the backfield or lined up as a receiver is a vital part of most NFL offenses. 
22. Dolphins: Cam Robinson - OT - Alabama

The Dolphins get lucky with an SEC offensive lineman — who has an inside and outside game — for a second straight year. 
23. Giants: Ryan Ramczyk - OT - Wisconsin

New York gets the top tackle on the board without having to trade up — though the natives might be restless when they see the next pick...
24. Raiders: Leonard Fournette - RB - LSU

There aren't many offenses in the NFL that don't ask their running backs to be pass catchers. The Raiders are one of those teams. Who’s ready for Beast Mode 2.0? 
25. Texans: DeShone Kizer - QB - Notre Dame

Why stay another year at Notre Dame when you can start in your rookie season for a possible playoff team? 
26. Seahawks: Cordrea Tankersley - CB - Clemson

He’s a prototype for the kind of cornerback the Seahawks are looking for in their defense.  
27. Chiefs: Dalvin Cook - RB - Florida State

The Chiefs need an upgrade at running back — Cook might have fallen, but he has three-down potential and elite game-breaking ability. 
28. Cowboys: Charles Harris - DE - Missouri

Dem Boys on the Dallas defensive line didn’t even come close to getting it done last year — Harris is an immediate starter at either defensive end spot. 
29. Packers: Quincy Wilson - CB - Florida

Wilson is a big, physical cornerback — the kind the Packers love — and if he can’t cut it out wide, he’ll be an excellent safety (another trait the Packers love in defensive backs.)
30. Steelers: Tre’Davious White - CB - LSU

White’s tackling ability is certainly a big question, but the Steelers need a slot corner and White is an elite cover man with incredible fluidity. 
31. Falcons: Dion Dawkins - OT - Temple

The more I watch of Dawkins, the more I like — he fills Atlanta’s need at guard from day one. 
32. Saints (from Patriots): Kevin King - CB - Washington

King has been a favorite prospect of mine for a few years now — the Saints get a gem in the Washington corner. 
33. Browns: Budda Baker - S - Washington

33. Browns: Budda Baker - S - Washington

34. 49ers: Jaraad Davis - LB - Florida

34. 49ers: Jaraad Davis - LB - Florida

35. Jaguars: David Njoku - TE - Miami

35. Jaguars: David Njoku - TE - Miami

36. Bears: Josh Jones - S - N.C. State

36. Bears: Josh Jones - S - N.C. State

37. Rams: Carl Lawson - DE - Auburn

37. Rams: Carl Lawson - DE - Auburn

38. Chargers: Taylor Moton - OL - Western Michigan

38. Chargers: Taylor Moton - OL - Western Michigan

39. Jets: Marlon Humphrey - CB- Alabama

39. Jets: Marlon Humphrey - CB- Alabama

40. Panthers: Garett Bolles - OT - Utah

40. Panthers: Garett Bolles - OT - Utah

41. Bengals: Zach Cunningham - LB - Vanderbilt

41. Bengals: Zach Cunningham - LB - Vanderbilt

42. Saints: Evan Engram - TE - Ole Miss

42. Saints: Evan Engram - TE - Ole Miss

43. Eagles: Jordan Willis - DE - Kansas State

43. Eagles: Jordan Willis - DE - Kansas State

44. Bills: Chidobe Awuzie - CB - Colorado

44. Bills: Chidobe Awuzie - CB - Colorado

45. Cardinals: Patrick Mahomes - QB -Texas Tech

45. Cardinals: Patrick Mahomes - QB -Texas Tech

46. Colts: Malik McDowell - DT - Michigan State

46. Colts: Malik McDowell - DT - Michigan State

47. Ravens: T.J. Watt - LB - Wisconsin

47. Ravens: T.J. Watt - LB - Wisconsin

48. Vikings: Dan Feeney - G - Indiana

48. Vikings: Dan Feeney - G - Indiana

49. Washington: Davis Webb - QB - California

49. Washington: Davis Webb - QB - California

50. Buccaneers: Gerald Everett - TE - South Alabama

50. Buccaneers: Gerald Everett - TE - South Alabama

51. Broncos: Montravius Adams - DT - Auburn

51. Broncos: Montravius Adams - DT - Auburn

52. Browns: Raekwon McMillan - LB - Ohio State

52. Browns: Raekwon McMillan - LB - Ohio State

53. Lions: Tyus Bowser - DE - Houston

53. Lions: Tyus Bowser - DE - Houston

54. Dolphins: Adoree’ Jackson - CB - USC

54. Dolphins: Adoree’ Jackson - CB - USC

55. Giants: Alvin Kamara - RB - Tennessee

55. Giants: Alvin Kamara - RB - Tennessee

56. Raiders: Caleb Brantley - DT - Florida

56. Raiders: Caleb Brantley - DT - Florida

57. Texans: Justin Evans - S - Texas A&M

57. Texans: Justin Evans - S - Texas A&M

58. Seahawks: Jermaine Eluemunor - OT - Texas A&M

58. Seahawks: Jermaine Eluemunor - OT - Texas A&M

59. Chiefs: Teez Tabor - CB - Florida

59. Chiefs: Teez Tabor - CB - Florida

60. Cowboys: Cameron Sutton - CB - Tennessee

60. Cowboys: Cameron Sutton - CB - Tennessee

61. Packers: Tim Williams - OLB - Alabama

61. Packers: Tim Williams - OLB - Alabama

62. Steelers: Zay Jones - WR - East Carolina

62. Steelers: Zay Jones - WR - East Carolina

63. Falcons: Jaleel Johnson - DT - Iowa

63. Falcons: Jaleel Johnson - DT - Iowa

64. Panthers: Ethan Pocic, C, LSU

64. Panthers: Ethan Pocic, C, LSU

Third Round:

65. Browns: JuJu Smith-Schuster - WR - USC
66. 49ers: Duke Riley - OLB - LSU
67. Bears: Chris Wormley - DE - Michigan
68. Jaguars: Dorian Johnson - G - Pittsburgh
69. Rams: Obi Melifonwu - S - Connecticut
70. Jets: Marcus Williams - S - Utah
71. Chargers: Eddie Vanderdoes - DT - UCLA
72. Patriots: D'Onta Foreman, RB, Texas
73. Bengals: Roderick Johnson - OT - Florida State
74. Ravens: Desmond King - CB - Iowa
75. Bills: Bucky Hodges - TE - Virginia Tech
76. Saints: Tarell Basham - DE - Ohio
77. Cardinals: Carlos Henderson - WR - Louisiana Tech
78. Ravens: Carlos Watkins - DT - Clemson
79. Vikings: Kareem Hunt - RB - Toledo
80. Colts: Josh Reynolds - WR - Texas A&M
81. Washington: Tanoh Kpassagnon - DE - Villanova
82. Broncos: Jourdan Lewis - CB - Michigan
83. Titans: Shaq Griffin - CB - UCF
84. Buccaneers: Antonio Garcia - T - Troy
85. Lions: DeMarcus Walker - DE - Florida State
86. Vikings: KD Cannon - WR - Baylor
87. Giants: Nathan Peterman, QB, Pittsburgh
88. Raiders: Ryan Anderson - LB - Alabama
89. Texans: Fabian Moreau - CB - UCLA
90. Seahawks: Hunter Dimick - DE - Utah
91. Chiefs: Kendell Beckwith - LB - LSU
92. Cowboys: Larry Ogunjobi - DT - Charlotte
93. Packers: Joe Mixon - RB - Oklahoma
94. Steelers: Derek Rivers - OLB - Youngstown St.
95. Falcons: Dawuane Smoot - DE - Illinois
96. Patriots: Cooper Kupp - WR - Eastern Washington
97. Dolphins: Alex Anzalone - LB - Florida
98. Panthers: Dede Westbrook - WR - Oklahoma
99. Eagles: Samaje Perine - RB - Oklahoma
100. Titans: Tanner Vallejo - LB - Boise State
101. Broncos: Jake Butt - TE - Michigan 
102. Seahawks: Brian Hill - RB - Wyoming
103. Saints: Taywan Taylor - WR - Western Kentucky
104. Chiefs: Brad Kaaya - QB - Miami
105. Steelers: Jeremy Sprinkle - TE - Arkansas
106. Seahawks: Devonte Fields - OLB - Louisville
107. Jets: Curtis Samuel - WR - Ohio State
Fourth Round:

108. Browns: Jordan Leggett - TE - Clemson
109. 49ers: Wayne Gallman - RB - Clemson
110. Jaguars: Corn Elder - CB - Miami
111. Bears: Deatrich Wise - DE - Arkansas
112. Rams: George Kittle - TE - Iowa
113. Chargers: Corn Elder - CB - Miami
114. Washington: John Johnson - S - Boston College
115. Panthers: Jeremy McNichols - RB - Boise State
116. Bengals: Danny Isidora - OG - Miami
117. Bears: Chris Godwin - WR - Penn State
118. Eagles: Daeshon Hall - DE - Texas A&M
119. Cardinals: Nico Siracusa - G - San Diego State
120. Vikings: Anthony Walker - ILB - Northwestern
121. Colts: Elijah Qualls - DT - Washington
122. Ravens: Tyler Orlosky - C - West Virginia
123. Washington: Trey Hendrickson - DE - FAU
124. Titans: Travis Rudolph - WR - FSU
125. Buccaneers: Ahkello Witherspoon - CB - Colorado
126. Broncos: Marlon Mack - RB - South Florida
127. Lions: Howard Wilson - CB - Houston
128. Vikings: Malachi Dupre - WR - LSU
129. Raiders: Ben Boulware - LB - Clemson
130. Texans: Conor McDermott - T - UCLA
131. Patriots: Damontae Kazee - CB - San Diego State
132. Chiefs: Amara Darboh - WR - Michigan
133. Cowboys: ArDarius Stewart - WR - Alabama
134. Packers: Jarron Jones - DT - Notre Dame
135. Steelers: Carroll Phillips - LB - Illinois
136. Falcons: Marcus Maye - S - Florida
137. Colts: Tarik Cohen - RB - North Carolina A&T 
138. Bengals: Jalen Robinette - WR - Air Force
139. Eagles: Adam Bisnowaty - OT - Pittsburgh
140. Giants: Vince Biegel - OLB - Wisconsin
141. Rams: Rasul Douglas - CB - West Virginia
142. Texans: Pharaoh Brown - TE - Oregon
143. 49ers: Pat Elflein - C - Ohio State
144. Colts: Marlon Mack - RB - South Florida
