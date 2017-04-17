6 prospects the Miami Dolphins should target in the NFL Draft

Needs: The Dolphins had a terrific 2016 season in which they made the playoffs despite Ryan Tannehill going down at the end of the year. They remained relatively quiet in free agency, and there was nothing wrong with that. They just need to add two or three Week 1 starters in the draft.

They'll look to do so at tight end, linebacker, safety and cornerback, which makes these six players intriguing targets in the early rounds of the draft.

Picks: First round (22), second round (54), third round (97), fifth round (166, 178, 184), seventh round (223).