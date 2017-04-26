5 prospects the Los Angeles Rams should target in the NFL Draft

Needs: The Rams went nearly all-in last year on quarterback Jared Goff, whom they selected No. 1 overall. After one season, that pick is closer to bust than success, and it's on the Rams' new coaching staff to get a team around the franchise quarterback that can highlight his skills. LA's first need is wide receiver, though center, defensive end (the Rams moved to a 3-4 this year, so outside linebackers count as well), safety, and cornerback are needs.
The Rams won't have many picks to address all the holes — they make their first selection in the second round and have only two top-100 selections.
1
T.J. Watt, OLB, Wisconsin
Watt was a one-year wonder for the Badgers, and he didn't exactly light the world on fire, but he did earn himself consideration for a first-round selection. Ultimately, Watt will probably be on the board when the Rams select at 37, and for them, he's a great fit. Watt stood up as a pass rusher often at Wisconsin, and with the Rams going to a 3-4 defense under Wade Phillips, they will probably be looking for a stand-up rusher in this draft. Should Watt put on some more weight, he could profile as a 5-technique down the line — he has the frame — but for now the Rams add a productive pass rusher with plenty of potential.
2
Gerald Everett, TE, South Alabama
Everett has earned Jordan Reed comps ahead of the draft. Don't forget that new Rams coach Sean McVay was Washington's offensive coordinator before moving to Los Angeles to take over the team at age 30. If Everett is available in the third round, the Rams would be fools to pass on him.
3
Ethan Pocic, C, LSU
Pocic is the top center pick in this class. He's a bit tall for the position, but he's graded out as one of the best centers in the nation over the last few years and his leadership skills stand out among a group of leaders. A trustworthy center is vital for a young quarterback — Pocic is worth a fourth-round pick if he's still on the board.
4
Josh Reynolds, WR, Texas A&M
Reynolds might not be an all-around threat because of his wiry frame, but he is long and fast and can can pull down just about any ball thrown his way. As a third-day pick, you're not going to find a better receiver than him — plus, he's likely to contribute right away with this team.
5
Will Holden, OT, Vanderbilt
The Rams have had terrible luck drafting offensive linemen high in recent years, so why not change the paradigm and select an offensive lineman late with the hope of developing him over time? Holden at 6-foot-7 and 311 pounds, is a perfect build-up prospect — he has the physical traits and strong hands, but his technique has stopped him from adding a decent pass blocking resume to his strong run blocking skills. This is a low-risk, high-reward pick late on the third day.