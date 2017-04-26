5 prospects the Los Angeles Rams should target in the NFL Draft

Needs: The Rams went nearly all-in last year on quarterback Jared Goff, whom they selected No. 1 overall. After one season, that pick is closer to bust than success, and it's on the Rams' new coaching staff to get a team around the franchise quarterback that can highlight his skills. LA's first need is wide receiver, though center, defensive end (the Rams moved to a 3-4 this year, so outside linebackers count as well), safety, and cornerback are needs.

The Rams won't have many picks to address all the holes — they make their first selection in the second round and have only two top-100 selections.

Picks: Second round (37), Third round (69), Fourth round (112, 141), fifth round (149), sixth round (189, 206), seventh round (234).