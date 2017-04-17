6 NFL Draft prospects who could be the last one in the green room

Last week, the NFL released a list of 22 prospects who will be attending the draft in Philadelphia. It’s an indication that all of them have a good chance to go in the first round, but, obviously, some will wait longer than others.

Guys like Jonathan Allen, Leonard Fournette and Solomon Thomas will be off the board fairly early and shaking Roger Goodell’s hand before the first round is over. That won’t be the case for a handful of players who are considered fringe first-round prospects.

Here are six players who could face the embarrassing prospect of being the last one waiting in the green room next week.