5 prospects the Houston Texans should target in the NFL Draft

Needs: The Texans were the only team in the NFL not to sign an outside player in free agency, opting to do very little on the open market. They did trade Brock Osweiler and unload his contract on the cap-rich Browns, but that did nothing to solve their quarterback conundrum. Beyond quarterback, the Texans also need a right tackle, safety, cornerback and tight end.

Picks: First round (25), second round (57), third round (89), fourth round (131), fifth round (169), sixth round (188), seventh round (243).