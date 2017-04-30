2017 NFL Draft Final Grades: How did your team do?

The 2017 NFL Draft is over, so how did your team do?

Each team was judged on picking players that will fit their scheme (weighted towards top 100 picks), maximizing pick value, and filling needs.

The players and coaches will determine if the picks of the 2017 draft were good or not — only time will tell, and we hope everyone reaches their potential — but who has the patience to wait and see?

It's a long way to training camps, so let's get after it: