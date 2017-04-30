2017 NFL Draft Final Grades: How did your team do?

The 2017 NFL Draft is over, so how did your team do?
Each team was judged on picking players that will fit their scheme (weighted towards top 100 picks), maximizing pick value, and filling needs.
The players and coaches will determine if the picks of the 2017 draft were good or not — only time will tell, and we hope everyone reaches their potential — but who has the patience to wait and see?
It's a long way to training camps, so let's get after it:
Arizona Cardinals
Grade: B-
The Haason Reddick pick is solid, but a bit head scratching — did the Cardinals really need a linebacker? The Cardinals traded up to get Corey Baker — that made sense, and I like the Dorian Johnson (OG, 4th round) and Will Holden (OG, 5th round) picks, but that can't make up for the ridiculous selection of the talented but incredibly raw Chad Williams in the third round.
Atlanta Falcons
Grade: A-
The Falcons hit big needs in the first three rounds with Takkarist McKinley, the pass rusher opposite Vic Beasley; Duke Riley, a space linebacker; and Sean Harlow, a guard who might have to start this year. Strong pick in San Diego State CB Damontae Kazee, too. He's small, but he can play.
Baltimore Ravens
Grade: A-
The Ravens grabbed a tremendous amount of defensive talent that will make a huge impact. You can't disagree with a single pick they made in this draft. But they could have used a skill position player, no?
Buffalo Bills
Grade: A
The Bills are going to be a tough team — that's what the Bills said with this draft. They didn't get the best player at any position, but you can see a clear identity with all of Buffalo's picks.
Carolina Panthers
Grade: B
Love the Christian McCaffrey, Taylor Moton, Daeshon Hall, and Corn Elder picks. Can't explain why the Panthers felt the need to get Curtis Samuel in the second round, but it's clear Carolina is going to look different on offense next year.
Chicago Bears
Grade: C
GM Ryan Pace went out and got the man he thinks is a franchise quarterback — the trade up one spot might have cost the Bears a bit, but if you have "your guy," you can't risk losing him if he's only one pick away, pragmatism and game theory be damned.
It's a bold move to get Trubisky, but Pace is willing to put his job on the line with him. And the bold moves didn't stop — Pace went all-in on low-floor, high-ceiling players, but failed to get a cornerback, a position of massive need. Pace was by far the most aggressive GM in this class — points for that — it's hard to see this draft being anything but an A or F a few years down the line.
Cincinnati Bengals
Grade: B+
I love the picks. John Ross is a stud, Joe Mixon — as a football player — is absurd value at a position of need. Jordan Willis and Carl Lawson were both first-round talents at a massive position of need in rounds 3 and 4. But no offensive linemen? Did you just forget to draft them?
Cleveland Browns
Grade: A+
The Browns are one of the big winners of the draft. When and if that translates to the field remains to be seen, but Myles Garrett and DeShone Kizer have the chance to be franchise cornerstones. Every pick makes perfect sense and garnered strong value — even the ones I wasn't as high on, Jabrill Peppers at No. 25 and Larry Ogunjobi with No. 65.
Dallas Cowboys
Grade: A
The Cowboys are rebuilding their defense. Taco Charlton, Chidobe Awuzie, Jourdan Lewis, and Marquez White are going to be immediate impact players. Could have hit the defensive line more — particularly with great talent falling — but I love the Noah Brown and Ryan Switzer picks (even if they reached for the latter).
Denver Broncos
Grade: C+
The best pick of the draft for the Broncos was Jake Butt in the fifth round — tremendous value — but they reached for DeMarcus Walker in the second round and Garett Bolles is a boom-or-bust offensive line prospect — the kind that's risky to take as the first OL in the draft.
Detroit Lions
Grade: C
Jarrad Davis was a reach, but one of need and one that you won't be burned on — he's a high-character player who will contribute. Teez Tabor was a great value in the second round — boom-or-bust with a huge possible boom. I like the Jalen Reeves-Maybin pick in round four, but Kenny Golladay, the Northern Illinois wide receiver in the third round is absurd and pulls down this whole draft.
Green Bay Packers
Grade: A+
Yes to everything on this board. They added two of the best secondary players in this draft in the second round, a perfect fit for them in the middle of their line in Montravius Adams in the third round, a high-floor outside linebacker in Vince Biegel and three really good running backs — Aaron Jones could be a stud. Don't sleep on Malachi Dupre, pick No. 247, either.
Houston Texans
Grade: B
The Texans filled needs, but in what seemed to be panicked ways. Deshaun Watson had to be had, as did Zach Cunningham, but both were reaches at their respective picks. I like the Carlos Watkins and Kyle Fuller picks, but only coming out of this draft with project tackle Julie'n Davenport is indefensible.
Indianapolis Colts
Grade: A
A tremendous draft. This is the kind of work that can totally change the complexion of teams — it's funny how you can do that when you already have your cornerback. Malik Hooker and Quincy Wilson will be All-Pro caliber players for that defense. Tarell Basham is an intriguing third-round project. Great picks in RB Marlon Mack, CB Nate Hairston, and LB Anthony Walker as well. Would have liked to have seen another offensive lineman taken to balance out the reach on Zach Banner, but that's the only knock.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Grade: B-
Are the Jaguars ready to win now? That's what they're putting out there with this draft. I thought they overdrafted Leonard Fournette, but if he and Cam Robinson are seen as the missing pieces, it makes sense. And you have to be in win-now mode if you bring DeDe Westbrook into your locker room. Blair Brown is a good pick, but he's a bit of a project, and that only adds further confusion to these selections.
Kansas City Chiefs
Grade: B
I downright loved five of the Chiefs' picks — Tanoh Kpassagnon was an A+ selection, and Kareem Hunt and Jehu Chesson aren't far behind that grade. I didn't care for them trading up to draft Air Raid quarterback Patrick Mahomes, though — I gave it a D on Thursday — and that pulls down the GPA here.
Los Angeles Chargers
Grade: A
The Chargers, on the other hand, were clear with that they wanted to do — they are making the push in 2017. Mike Williams, Forrest Lamp, Dan Feeney, and Sam Tevi will help the Chargers' offense this season. Rayshawn Jenkins and Desmond King are tremendous Day 3 values that will fit Gus Bradley's defense to a T.
Los Angeles Rams
Grade: C-
The Gerald Everett, John Johnson, and Josh Reynolds picks were strong. Going to two Eastern Washington players is strange and didn't maximize the value of picks or really help the Rams in 2017 and beyond. I just don't see the value in this draft board.
Miami Dolphins
Grade: B+
The Dolphins hit their needs. Charles Harris will contribute on the first day, and while Raekwon McMillan is a strange fit, he could be the linebacker the Dolphins need. Cordrea Tankersley might be the steal of this draft — him falling to the third round was crazy.
Dalvin Cook is an excellent player, but is he, a one-cut runner, going to be a seamless fit into the Vikings' offense? Pat Elflein is an excellent center, but did the Vikings need a center? They have two already, and I like them both. Great value from getting Jaleel Johnson in the fourth round — absurd value — and I like Danny Isidora in the fifth, Bucky Hodges in the sixth, and Stacy Coley in the seventh, but the top two picks shouldn't have that many question marks.
New England Patriots
Grade: A+
I know, I know, I know. But Bill Belichick did it again. Derek Rivers was incredible value in round three and Deatrich Wise is going to be a monster inside the Patriots' system, which won't put him out of position, he was often at Arkansas. Antonio Garcia and Conor McDermott are both high-potential offensive linemen, the kind that seem to always hit in New England.
And don't forget that they traded plenty of picks for proven, impact NFL players — imagine if they drafted Kony Ealy and Brandin Cooks with this draft...
New Orleans Saints
Grade: C
Liked the Marshon Lattimore, Marcus Williams, and Alex Anzalone picks, but going with Trey Hendrickson and Al-Quadin Muhammad to fill a massive need at defensive end is bold. And I don't understand the Ryan Ramczyk pick at the end of the first round or trading up to get Alvin Kamara, who is a great fit for the offense but might not see the field.
New York Giants
Grade: C+
The Dalvin Tomlinson pick might be the best in the draft when it comes to immediate impact. He was one of my favorite players and he went to a perfect place. But Evan Engram's selection in the first round was shocking — a flex tight end/slot receiver at No. 23 when David Njoku was on the board or you could have easily traded up to get O.J. Howard? — and Davis Webb being picked in the third round don't grade well. I do like their day three, but it can't overrule their first-round blunder.
New York Jets
Grade: B-
Two safeties, two wide receivers in the first four picks — I wonder where the Jets thought they needed to upgrade. Big fan of the Ardarius Stewart and Jordan Leggett picks. Waiting until round six to pick cornerbacks might prove regrettable.
Oakland Raiders
Grade: B
A great first three rounds — so long as Gareon Conley is exonerated — led to a strange day three. David Sharpe is a worthy project, but a reach in round four and waiting until Marquel Lee's selection in the fifth round to address the team's biggest need, linebacker, was risky.
Philadelphia Eagles
Grade: B+
The Derek Barnett pick was solid, if not spectacular — he'll help right away. Sidney Jones won't, but he has first-round talent. Rasul Douglas is a boom-or-bust player, but I like him in that system, and Mack Hollins has a chance to be special. Donnel Pumphrey projects as Darren Sproles' replacement, and Shelton Gibson and Elijah Qualls are great third-day values.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Grade: A-
T.J. Watt is a great scheme fit — we'll see if he was a one-year wonder. JuJu Smith-Schuster is a great pick at No. 62 and I'm a big Cam Sutton fan. James Conner will prove that he's not a sentimental pick, and Brian Allen has a chance to be a starter on this team in 2017 — they landed him in the fifth round. Pittsburgh could have addressed middle linebacker in this draft, but the brass in Steel City did well to help their team in 2017 and beyond.
San Francisco 49ers
Grade: A-
Nine absolutely perfect picks. Grade A picks. I particularly love the Reuben Foster and George Kittle selections. Then... QB C.J. Beathard in the third round. I don't know many people who had him as a draftable prospect — we all hope he works out as an NFL player, but that's an F pick, bringing down the 49ers' winning grade.
Seattle Seahawks
Grade: B
There are some really good picks in here — Malik McDowell, Ethan Pocic, Shaquill Griffin, Amara Darboh and Tedric Thompson are fantastic selections. But Delano Hill (a late third-day grade) at No. 95, and only drafting Justin Senior at tackle (and I'm a fan of Senior) are head-scratching choices.
The O.J. Howard, Justin Evans, Kendell Beckwith, and Jeremy McNichols picks all earn A grades. Chris Godwin was a strange pick at No. 84 — not because he wasn't worthy but because of need — and Stevie Tu'ikolovatu seems a strange fit for Tampa Bay's defense. Also, no offensive linemen? That's not good.
Tennessee Titans
Grade: A
I'm all-in on the Titans. Adoree' Jackson and Jonnu Smith were small stretches, but Tennessee loaded up on guys that fit their systems. Corey Davis is going to be a year-one stud and Josh Carraway is going to be so much better than his draft spot.
Washington Redskins
Grade: B+
Washington picked good players — big fan of their top six picks. It is concerning that they didn't address the defensive line as much as perhaps they should have in this draft.