The wild first round of the 2017 NFL Draft saw three quarterbacks go in the first 12 picks and just two offensive linemen in the first 32. It was filled with surprises, particularly with teams trading up to land QBs.

While there were a number of great selections – the Colts landing Malik Hooker, the Redskins getting Jonathan Allen, and the 49ers nabbing Reuben Foster – but there were also a handful of players who were probably taken higher than they should have gone. These nine players could wind up turning into busts at the next level, just as a large number of first-round picks often do.