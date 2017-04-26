Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe debate whether Deshaun Watson can be better than Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott's character is what made him successful in Dallas

“But, in the end, the reason they’re comparable is because of those unmeasurables that people are underestimating now in Deshaun, and they way underestimated in Dak. Which was why he fell all the way into the fourth round.

"But it’s that football character. Whatever burns inside you. Whatever gives you poise and guts under fire… Dak’s got it. Like, times 10. And I’m not as sure about Deshaun in that regard, but all I know is you’ve often said, ‘Hey, Dak fell into heaven.’ That you’re surrounded [by great players], you’ve got three Pro Bowl offensive linemen, you’ve got these weapons and you’ve got that kid behind you who is really good. He might be a Hall of Famer.

"But I’m going to say it again - I’m not sure there’s a more scrutinized position in all of sports than Dallas Cowboy quarterback, and to get thrown into that fire, that blaze, as a fourth-round rookie with no experience. Game 1, ‘dance, show us.’ For him to play with the poise at the highest level that he did, and they won 11 straight games, and half of them he won with Tony Romo saying, ‘I’m healthy, I’ve been cleared, let me back in. Put me in, coach.’”