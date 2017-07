Needs: The Browns have more draft capital than any other team, holding four picks in the first 52 selections. They can go a number of different directions at the top with the first and 12th picks, possibly selecting both Myles Garrett and Mitchell Trubisky inside the top 15.

They would address two of Cleveland’s biggest needs, which include quarterback, defensive end, safety, cornerback and running back.

Picks: First round (1, 12), second round (33, 52), third round (65), fourth round (108), fifth round (145, 175, 181), sixth round (185, 188).