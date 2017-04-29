30 years of proof that the Cleveland Browns can’t draft a franchise QB

Andre Vergara
Next Gallery
New England Patriots' Tom Brady kisses his wife Gisele Bundchen after his team defeated the Atlanta Falcons in overtime at the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28. At left is their daughter, Vivian. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
16

The 15 Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks who weren't first-round draft picks
Start Gallery »