30 years of proof that the Cleveland Browns can’t draft a franchise QB

Oh, Bernie, where art thou?

Bernie Kosar may not be a Hall of Famer, but for the second half of the 1980s he made Cleveland a perennial playoff team, taking the Browns to the AFC Championship Game three times in four years. That's the closest Cleveland has come to having a franchise quarterback in the modern era.

That the Browns were able to draft Kosar required more than a bit of serendipity — it also required a supplemental draft, a trade of first-round picks, the intervention of Commissioner Pete Rozelle and above all, Kosar's determination to play for his hometown Browns, who were coming off a 5-11 season.

But since the Browns drafted Kosar in 1985, they've had nothing but bad luck with QBs in the draft. The Browns have drafted 14 quarterbacks in that span and still are searching for something that resembles a franchise QB.

Did they find it in drafting Notre Dame's DeShone Kizer in the second round Friday? That remains to be seen, but he has a lot of bad Browns history to overcome. Just look.