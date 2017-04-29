30 years of proof that the Cleveland Browns can’t draft a franchise QB

Bernie Kosar may not be a Hall of Famer, but for the second half of the 1980s he made Cleveland a perennial playoff team, taking the Browns to the AFC Championship Game three times in four years. That's the closest Cleveland has come to having a franchise quarterback in the modern era.
That the Browns were able to draft Kosar required more than a bit of serendipity — it also required a supplemental draft, a trade of first-round picks, the intervention of Commissioner Pete Rozelle and above all, Kosar's determination to play for his hometown Browns, who were coming off a 5-11 season.
But since the Browns drafted Kosar in 1985, they've had nothing but bad luck with QBs in the draft. The Browns have drafted 14 quarterbacks in that span and still are searching for something that resembles a franchise QB.
Slayden, a four-year starter at Duke, had a career year in 1987, leading the ACC in completions (230), passing yards (2,924) and TD passes (20) while ranking among the Division I-A leaders. But he never made the Browns roster.
1990: Clemente Gordon, Grambling
Drafted: 11th round, No. 296 overall
Games played for Browns: 0
Gordon passed for more than 5,000 yards combined in 1988 and '89 at Grambling, with 50 TD passes and just 17 picks. But he never made the Browns roster and ended up playing eight seasons in the Arena Football League.
1992: Keithen McCant, Nebraska
Drafted: 12th round, No. 316 overall
Games played for Browns: 0
McCant (not to be mistaken for Alabama stud Keith McCants, who was a first-round pick in 1990) played only one full season at Nebraska, emerging as a dual threat, passing for 13 TDs and rushing for seven more. He led the Huskers to a 9-2 season and the Orange Bowl ... where they lost 22-0 to Miami. McCant never made the Browns roster but did play three seasons in the CFL.
1995: Eric Zeier, Georgia
Drafted: Third round, No. 84 overall
Games played for Browns: 7
After wasting late-round picks on QBs who couldn't make the roster during the Kosar years, coach Bill Belichick and the Browns finally got serious about finding their next franchise QB, with veteran Vinny Testaverde not looking like the answer. (Little did they know that at 32, Testaverde had his best football ahead of him and would play 12 more seasons!)
Belichick, not yet the coaching or draft genius he has proved to be in New England, traded up to take Zeier, a Heisman finalist who set school and SEC records at Georgia. Belichick gave the Packers the 90th overall pick, which they used to select Antonio Freeman, plus a fifth-rounder. Zeier made just four starts as a rookie, going 1-3 and throwing nine picks, before being let go. He stayed in the league for five more seasons as a backup.
1999: Tim Couch, Kentucky
Drafted: First round, No. 1 overall
Games played for Browns: 62
Couch was to be the cornerstone for the Browns' rebirth after Cleveland got its franchise back in 1999. The Browns got the first pick in the draft and took the Heisman finalist who set records in the Air Raid offense at Kentucky. Couch showed promise despite the rebuilt Browns' shortcomings and led them to a 9-7 record and a playoff berth in 2002. But he broke a leg in the regular-season finale and lost the starting job to backup Kelly Holcomb the next season as the Browns sunk back into mediocrity. Cleveland released Couch, who tried to make a comeback with several teams but couldn't stay healthy.
2000: Spergon Wynn, Southwestern Texas State
Drafted: Sixth round, No. 183 overall
Games played for Browns: 7
After drafting Couch, Cleveland got the No. 1 overall pick again the following year and turned its attention to other areas of need. However, it took a late-round flier on Wynn, coming out of Southwest Texas State after transferring from Minnesota. He played seven games for a 3-13 Browns team in 2000, making one start while Couch was sidelined with a broken thumb. Wynn was traded to Minnesota and made two starts the following season due to injuries to the Vikings' top two QBs. He finished his NFL career with one touchdown pass against seven interceptions and a 39.5 passer rating and ended his playing days in the CFL.
2004: Luke McCown, Louisiana Tech
Drafted: Fourth round, No. 106 overall
Games played for Browns: 5
Luke McCown — not to be mistaken for Josh McCown, his older brother who went 1-10 for the Browns the past two seasons — set school and NCAA records at Lousiana Tech but lasted just four starts in Cleveland, going 0-4 as a rookie before the Browns traded him on draft weekend in 2005. McCown played nine more seasons as a backup and was released by the Saints earlier this month.
2005: Charlie Frye, Akron
Drafted: Third round, No. 67 overall
Games played for Browns: 21
Cleveland drafted the hometown kid who set records at Akron and won MVP at the Senior Bowl, and Frye dazzled in his debut with a rookie record 136.7 passer rating. But the Browns were wallowing at the bottom, amid a carousel of coaches and QBs, and while Frye won the starting job the following season, Cleveland sunk even lower to 4-12. He started 2007 as the Browns' QB but was benched in the opener and Derek Anderson led the team to a 10-6 season. Frye was traded and spent two more seasons as a backup.
2007: Brady Quinn, Notre Dame
Drafted: First round, No. 22 overall
Games played for Browns: 14
The Golden Domer won 29 games and set school records in addition to winning the Sammy Baugh, Johnny Unitas and Maxell awards, along with National Player of the Year in 2006. But when Quinn got his shot at the pro level, he struggled to stay healthy and consistent while playing for a Browns team that was down again amid another coaching change. Cleveland traded him to Denver, where Quinn rode the bench for two seasons. He got one last shot at starting with the Chiefs in 2012 but went 1-7. He signed with four more teams but never saw the field again.
2010: Colt McCoy, Texas
Drafted: Third round, No. 85 overall
Games played for Browns: 24
McCoy, a Heisman finalist and runner-up, won 13 of the top 15 college player awards as a senior and set school and Division I-A records. However, he didn't get drafted until the third round, partly because he hurt his shoulder in his final game, the 2010 BCS Championship loss to Alabama. The Browns were once again scuffling with another hodgepodge of QBs, but injuries enabled McCoy to make eight starts as a rookie. He started 13 games the following season with mixed results, but the Browns dropped to 4-12 under a new coach. McCoy backed up first-round pick Brandon Weeden the following season before being traded. McCoy is currently backing up Kirk Cousins in Washington; he didn't appear in a game last season.
2012: Brandon Weeden, Oklahoma State
Drafted: First round, No. 22 overall
Games played for Browns: 23
The Browns drafted Weeden while McCoy's career was still warm, and their tendency to give their young QBs a short leash continued. Weeden, another Air Raid all-star who led Oklahoma State to an 11-1 season as a senior, was named the starter as a rookie but threw four picks in his first game. However, he threw for a Browns rookie-record 3,385 yards despite a 5-11 season. He started 2013 as the Browns' QB but lost his job due to injury and inconsistency, going 0-5 while Cleveland slipped to 4-12 under another new coach. Weeden was traded to the Cowboys, where he went 0-4 as Tony Romo's backup before joining Houston. He didn't play a single snap in 2016 despite the Texans' struggles at QB. He was 29 when he was drafted, so he's already 33 years old.
2014: Johnny Manziel, Texas A&M
Drafted: First round, No. 22 overall
Games played for Browns: 15
Manziel is the Browns' most celebrated QB mistake. The 2012 Heisman winner, who was the first freshman to win the award, came into the NFL promising to "wreck the league" but instead did damage to his own career. Cleveland traded up to take Manziel, and he had limited success while drawing criticism for his lack of work ethic and partying. As his off-the-field issues worsened, the Browns cut him loose after just two seasons. Manziel, 24, has said he's matured and hopes to resurrect his football career, but NFL teams have expressed little interest in taking a chance on him.
2016: Cody Kessler, USC
Drafted: Third round, No. 93 overall
Games played for Browns: 9 and counting
After cutting Manziel, the Browns drafted a replacement in Kessler, who was a special talent and solid citizen at USC. Injuries to the other Browns' QBs enabled Kessler to make eight starts as a rookie, but he went 0-8 as the team tanked to a 1-15 finish. Along with Cleveland's struggles, Kessler suffered two concussions. However, he showed flashes while on the field, completing 65.6 percent of his passes with a 92.3 rating. Kessler may go into 2017 as the starter, but critics have projected him as a backup in his career.
2017: DeShone Kizer, Notre Dame
Drafted: Second round, No. 52 overall
Games played for Browns: 0 and counting
Kizer has all the tools — size, mobility and an arm — but not as good a resume as the other top QBs taken in the draft. He had less than two full seasons as a starter, was benched at one point in 2016, and Irish coach Brian Kelly said Kizer could've used more time in college. The good news is the Browns have time to grow him. The bad news is they have a history of failing to do that.