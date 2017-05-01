Andy Reid explains how he told Alex Smith the Chiefs were drafting a QB

Colin Cowherd: You can teach and teach and teach, but you can’t teach that kid’s arm, Patrick Mahomes. Who does he remind you of?

Andy Reid: “Well he’s got a little bit of probably everything in him. He’s got that core strength like Ben Roethlisberger. He’s got a little bit of the craziness like Brett Favre had, where he can kind of throw from every different angle you can imagine. He’s got arm strength like a few of the quarterbacks I’ve had, including Brett. And he’s got a nice little feel in the pocket.

"But … he’s coming from an offense that isn’t real similar to what we do, so there’s going to be some learning here. We don’t expect him to play this year, we’ve got Alex. But we sure want him to prepare that way and to learn that way. You’ve got to have that urgency to do that and that little kick to the tail that you need to make sure you keep your nose to the grinder on the playbook and the different operations that we roll with.

"So there’s got to be an intelligence there, and we feel like he’s got that too.”