Andy Reid explains how he told Alex Smith the Chiefs were drafting a QB

The Kansas City Chiefs made one of the biggest moves in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, moving up from 27th to select former Texas Tech star Patrick Mahomes with the 10th overall selection.
On Monday's episode of "The Herd," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid explained the team's decision to draft Mahomes, the status of 32-year-old starter Alex Smith going forward and how college football players have changed over the last decade.
Colin Cowherd: You’ve got eight or nine Pro Bowl-level players. You couldn’t draft seven guys who were going to start. Was that some of your reasoning behind giving up a pick or two to go up and get the quarterback?
Andy Reid: “Well, we did have a number of picks. That was the one thing we did [have], we had accumulated a number of picks. We just didn’t have the average seven there, we had 10 or so picks we could use to maneuver a little bit. And that would have something to do with it. You always evaluate what you have.
"You’re looking for the best player you possibly can, obviously, but then there’s also a fit. So, we start with that quarterback position that … Alex has been phenomenal here. Absolutely phenomenal. We still know that Alex can play at a high level, but he’s not getting any younger. That’s just part of how this thing rolls. We always keep our eyes open to bring in quarterbacks, we’ve done that in the past. We just saw this kid that we liked, we thought would fit into our system, and would just be a heck of an addition to our football team."
Colin Cowherd: You can teach and teach and teach, but you can’t teach that kid’s arm, Patrick Mahomes. Who does he remind you of?
Andy Reid: “Well he’s got a little bit of probably everything in him. He’s got that core strength like Ben Roethlisberger.He’s got a little bit of the craziness like Brett Favre had, where he can kind of throw from every different angle you can imagine. He’s got arm strength like a few of the quarterbacks I’ve had, including Brett. And he’s got a nice little feel in the pocket.
"But … he’s coming from an offense that isn’t real similar to what we do, so there’s going to be some learning here. We don’t expect him to play this year, we’ve got Alex. But we sure want him to prepare that way and to learn that way. You’ve got to have that urgency to do that and that little kick to the tail that you need to make sure you keep your nose to the grinder on the playbook and the different operations that we roll with.
"So there’s got to be an intelligence there, and we feel like he’s got that too.”
Colin Cowherd: Mike Glennon said ‘nobody gave me a heads up on Trubisky.’ When you draft a quarterback, do you tell your starting QB ‘hey, we’re drafting a quarterback’? Do you feel an obligation to do that?
Andy Reid: “Well, that’s a relationship I have with Alex. I told him I didn’t know where we were going to take a quarterback, but I told him, ‘Don’t be surprised if we take a quarterback in this draft, and I can’t tell you exactly how high it’s going to be. Don’t be shocked.’
"But he knows, because we’ve taken one every year. So he knows how we roll, and first of all, he loves competition like all these guys do at this level. They love to get in there and go, so they don’t care. Where everybody else cares, he doesn’t care. I mean he’s just going to go out and do his thing and he’ll help teach the kid. It’ll be a great room for this kid to learn in. But Alex, that’s not something that’s primary on his list … he’s trying to get ready to win the Super Bowl. That’s how he goes about his work every day. But I do, I try to give him a heads up on that. Yes.”
Colin Cowherd: Do you ever watch other teams? Do you ever watch the Draft and go, ‘I can’t believe that kid was available in the fourth round’?
Andy Reid: “Yeah I mean things happen in that draft, it’s a fluid process. So that thing, it’s rolling and it rolls a lot of times in different directions than you think it’s going to go, so you’ve got to be able to think a little bit on your feet. You’ve got to be willing to move either up or down. And you’ve got to do it within the time limit they give you there, and every round gets a little bit shorter. There’s no time to blink.
"To answer your question, yes. Sometimes you go -- as I’m sure teams do when you pick -- ‘I would have never taken that guy.’ Other times you go, ‘Man, that’s a heck of a get right there, that was a great job.’ ”
Colin Cowherd: Give me the changes [to college players] that have happened during the draft [over your career]. If I’m an NFL fan listening to you, how do you look at players now today [differently] from 12 years ago? Are there things that are absolutely the same? And things … like ‘wow offensive linemen aren’t as good, or are better.’ What’s changed?
Andy Reid: “I think at our level included, here, I think offensive linemen get short-changed. That position … you don’t come out of the womb in a three-point stance. That’s not what happens. And you’re not asked to go backwards and block somebody in physical combat that’s probably a better athlete than you. So here we are short-changing the time for those guys to learn when they really need it, at the college level and at the pro level.
"I tell you, though, I take a little different approach with the quarterbacks. How great is it that these guys are throwing the ball every other down? I mean, I think it’s phenomenal. I think it’s phenomenal for the fans, phenomenal for the game. And it gives everyone an opportunity to get a quarterback in who might not be running the wishbone, and gives them a chance to have somebody that has half a clue on how to throw the football. And to do that, to win in the National Football League, you’ve got to be able to do that.”