Skip Bayless: The Browns will forever regret drafting either Myles Garrett or Mitchell Trubisky

The Cleveland Browns have the first overall pick in Thursday night's NFL Draft and are primed to revamp their roster with a slew of selections in the opening rounds - but according to Skip Bayless, Cleveland would be a making a huge mistake by going all in on projected No. 1 Myles Garrett and Mitchell Trubisky.

The Browns have expressed interest in both players, and Browns VP of football operations Sashi Brown told NFL Network that the team known for two weeks who they'll take with the No. 1 overall pick.

Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless analyzed the Browns' situation with hours to go until the 2017 NFL Draft, and Bayless explained why he wouldn't take Garrett or Trubisky early in the draft.