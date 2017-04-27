Skip Bayless: The Browns will forever regret drafting either Myles Garrett or Mitchell Trubisky

The Cleveland Browns have the first overall pick in Thursday night's NFL Draft and are primed to revamp their roster with a slew of selections in the opening rounds - but according to Skip Bayless, Cleveland would be a making a huge mistake by going all in on projected No. 1 Myles Garrett and Mitchell Trubisky.
The Browns have expressed interest in both players, and Browns VP of football operations Sashi Brown told NFL Network that the team known for two weeks who they'll take with the No. 1 overall pick.
Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless analyzed the Browns' situation with hours to go until the 2017 NFL Draft, and Bayless explained why he wouldn't take Garrett or Trubisky early in the draft.
If the Browns want to make a deal to get both players, Garrett must be the first pick
“It appears to me Cleveland wants to take Myles Garrett, *and* they want Trubisky. The only way they can make this happen is they need to take Garrett first.
They have the 12th pick in the first round, because they have two first-round picks. They also have two second-round picks, one third. So they have ammunition to move back up, say, into the top five. I believe they can go to five with Tennessee. Trade with Tennessee, switch places. They go to five, Tennessee goes to 12.
They want Garrett and they want Trubisky. The only way they can guarantee themselves both of these players? They must take Myles Garrett [first]. If you do not take Myles Garrett at No. 1, you are not getting him. That’s a done deal.”
If the Browns believe in Trubisky, it's a win-win scenario
“Take Garrett one. Give the 12th pick in the draft, a second-round pick and maybe the fourth-round pick and move up to five with Tennessee and take Mitchell Trubisky if you believe he is the guy of the future.
Because he is an Ohio kid, and you know how Ohio fans feel about their Ohio players. Local kid playing for the local team? That would be a win-win.”
The Browns are setting themselves up for disappointment
“Here’s my issue with both of these picks. If the Cleveland Browns walk away late tonight with these two guys - Myles Garrett and Mitchell Trubisky - they will forever regret the 2017 Draft.
Because I don’t get or see either one of these picks as high picks in this draft. You and I have gone back and forth about Myles Garrett, and I think you’re mostly on my page about this. I just watch television, I don’t break down coaches’ tapes, but my screen test has been pretty accurate over the years. And if you don’t see a college football player flash on your screen occasionally, if you don’t see him dominate college football to the point he starts to leap off your screen when you watch him in big games … he will not translate to the next level.
When I watch Myles Garrett, he never leaped off my screen, and I watched a good bit of A&M last year. I didn’t watch quite as much of North Carolina, but I promise you not once did I ever sit back while I watching North Carolina and think ‘that Mitchell Trubisky is going to make some NFL team really happy.’”
Trubisky hasn't shown he has No. 1 ability
“In fact, if you’d said ‘he’s going to go in the fifth round,’ I’d say ‘eh, I could see that. Maybe he’s a project for somebody to take a shot at.’
I would watch a guy who looked a little robotic, who didn’t have a great feel or touch for running a college offense. I saw a guy who didn’t have any real feel for throwing the deep ball … and this is the guy I’m now reading reports that they’ve had discussions about taking Mitchell Trubisky No. 1 overall?”
Shannon Sharpe: “Well, Skip, if you look at the Florida State tape, you’re going to take him No. 1 overall. Because I think that was the best game he had. You remember the game went back and forth and then he led them down the field and got them into field goal range. So if you look at that tape, maybe. But I agree with you, I don’t see it.”
Top overall picks should be dominant performers against weaker competition
“They went 8-5, did North Carolina. They lost their bowl game to a Stanford team without Christian McCaffrey, a game that I watched a lot of. And he threw two touchdowns, and looked OK doing that, and also threw two picks and didn’t look very good doing that against Stanford.
I hark back to my days of watching Jay Cutler play at my school, Vanderbilt. And, again, they’re the doormat of the SEC, but trust me on this. And Mike Shanahan would applaud that I’d be saying this. You just had to watch a couple of games when Jay was a junior and he would leap off your screen. You’d say ‘that guy has big-time talent.’ Where he would take over an SEC game and you’d say ‘wait, are my eyes deceiving me? That guy’s got athletic ability, he’s got a huge arm, and he actually has a pretty good feel for throwing the football and making it all work against a far superior defense to his offense.’
Jay Cutler, a lot of people think he’s been a ‘bust’ in the NFL. I don’t think you can go that far, but he’s had his struggles …. Mike Shanahan, who knows a whole lot about quarterbacks, traded up to snatch Jay Cutler. I wasn’t surprised at all."
Trubisky's rise is the most shocking in NFL Draft history
"The most shocking rise up the draft board in all my years of doing the draft, all of them, is Mitchell Trubisky. I don’t get it because I never saw any hint of this. And all of a sudden [teams] are vying for him at the top of the draft. For what?!
He couldn’t start for two years. He was Mr. Ohio football, as you pointed out. He goes to North Carolina, and Marquise Williams is more of an option quarterback, but they run a lot of option. Trubisky came out as a dual threat guy, so he’s got athletic ability - that I didn’t see a lot of last year, because they didn’t really do that much of it.
The point is, what are we seeing here? This is runaway mock draft kind of stuff to the point that I am mocking the mock drafts, today, because I don’t get it.”
Hue Jackson is likely facing his final season in Cleveland
“Now Adam Schefter is reporting that Hue Jackson has been taken out of the decision-making process for the No. 1 overall pick, which should surprise no one.
Because if you look at this since Jimmy Haslam has been there… he fired Rob Chudzinski after one year. He fired Michael Lombardi after one year after Michael Lombardi traded Trent Richardson and that terrible contract - and that terrible player - when they should have given Lombardi a three-year extension. He fired Mike Pettine after two years when he forced Mike Pettine to take who? Johnny Manziel.
So if Hue Jackson is as smart as I think he is, he should see the writing on the wall. This is probably Hue Jackson’s last year with the Browns.”