10 bold predictions one week before the NFL Draft
1
Three quarterbacks will be taken in the first round
2
The 49ers will take a QB at No. 2
3
The Patriots will trade Malcolm Butler to the Saints …
4
… and Jimmy Garoppolo to the Browns
5
At least 20 defensive backs will be taken in the first two rounds
6
No offensive linemen will go in the top 15 for the first time since the merger
7
Joe Mixon will go to the Bengals in the second round
8
The Steelers and Giants will draft a quarterback in the first three rounds
9
There will be fewer than five trades in the first round on draft night
10