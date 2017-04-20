10 bold predictions one week before the NFL Draft

This is a difficult quarterback class to pin down. None of the top guys are considered franchise quarterbacks, but teams always overdraft players at that position. So while none of them are locks to be successful in the NFL, three will be taken in the first round.

There are simply too many teams with needs at quarterback for only one or two to be drafted in the first. The Browns, 49ers, Bears and Texans are the prime candidates to select quarterbacks, while the Saints and Cardinals could also do the same.

In the end, though, Mitchell Trubisky, Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes will go in the first. Which leads me to my next point …