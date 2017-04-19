Joel Klatt reveals the key to determining the most valuable running back in the NFL Draft

Teams aren't looking for the prototypical back anymore

“You just outlined exactly the position that I think is archaic. Which is ‘we have 70 years of history that this is the way that always has been,’ and ‘well you can’t tell me that someone other than who I’m used to seeing can be successful at this position.’

"Do you remember a guy named Billy Beane? Do you remember when his philosophy of Moneyball became prominent? People in the big leagues thought ‘that can’t be successful, we have 70 years of statistics and eye tests that tell us that this is what a successful big leaguer is.’

"And guess what? Moneyball theory stopped the greatest two streaks in the history of baseball, which is the Red Sox and the Chicago Cubs’ World Series droughts.”