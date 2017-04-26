The 25 best undrafted players in NFL history, ranked
25
Chris Harris Jr., CB, Broncos (2011-present)
24
Adam Vinatieri, K, Patriots/Colts (1996-present)
23
Dave Krieg, QB, Seahawks/5 other teams (1980-98)
22
London Fletcher, LB, Bills/Redskins (1998-2013)
21
Arian Foster, RB, Texans/Dolphins (2009-16)
20
Joe Jacoby, OT, Redskins (1981-93)
19
Rod Smith, WR, Broncos (1995-2006)
18
Cameron Wake, DE, Dolphins (2009-present)
17
Wes Welker, WR, Patriots/4 other teams (2004-15)
16
Nate Newton, LG, Cowboys/Panthers (1986-99)
15
Cliff Harris, S, Cowboys (1970-79)
14
Jay Hilgenberg, C, Bears/Browns/Saints (1981-93)
13
James Harrison, OLB, Steelers/Bengals (2002-present)
12
Donnie Shell, S, Steelers (1974-87)
11
Drew Pearson, WR, Cowboys (1973-83)
10
Brian Waters, G, Chiefs/Patriots/Cowboys (2000-13)
9
Jason Peters, LT, Bills/Eagles (2004-16)
8
Priest Holmes, RB, Ravens/Chiefs (1997-2007)
7
Tony Romo, QB, Cowboys (2004-16)
6
Jim Langer, C, Dolphins/Vikings (1970-81)
5
Jeff Saturday, C, Colts/Packers (1999-2012)
4
Antonio Gates, TE, Chargers (2003-present)
3
John Randle, DT, Vikings/Seahawks (1991-2003)
2
Kurt Warner, QB, Rams/Giants/Cardinals (1998-2009)
1