The 25 best undrafted players in NFL history, ranked

The NFL Draft is just a day away, and a total of 253 players will be selected by Saturday night. Another few hundred will be signed as undrafted free agents, giving them an opportunity to make the team in OTAs and training camp.

While it’s obviously a disadvantage to go unselected in the draft, it doesn’t signal the end of a player’s career. These 25 players didn’t get drafted, but they went on to have very successful careers in the NFL – some playing as long as 19 years.

Here are the 25 best undrafted players since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970.