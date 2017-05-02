Every NFL team’s best pick from the 2017 draft

The 2017 NFL Draft class was an extraordinarily deep one, boasting talented players from top to bottom at a number of positions. As a result, it’s hard to say any team had a particularly bad draft (outside of the Rams, probably), with each team coming away with at least one really solid selection.
To put into perspective just how good this class was, we picked the best selection from every team in the NFL. Some were obviously better than others, but each team improved at least somewhat this past weekend.
Arizona Cardinals: S Budda Baker (2nd round, No. 36)
The Cardinals added a lot of speed and athleticism to their defense with Haason Reddick, but Baker was their best selection of the draft. After losing Tony Jefferson and D.J. Swearinger in free agency, the Cardinals took Baker in the second round, one of the best safeties in the class.
He can play deep, in the slot or in the box, providing the Cardinals with another Tyrann Mathieu-type weapon in the secondary. He was a great value in the second round and should see significant playing time early.
Atlanta Falcons: CB Damontae Kazee (5th round, No. 149)
I wasn’t necessarily a fan of the Falcons moving up for Takk McKinley, but it’s hard to blame them when edge rusher was their biggest need. I was, however, very pleased to see them take Kazee in the fifth – one of the best Nickel corners in the draft.
He did everything at the Senior Bowl, playing inside and out, as well as in press-man and zone coverage. The Falcons are deep at corner, but he can carve out playing time in the slot.
Baltimore Ravens: DE Chris Wormley (3rd round, No. 74)
The Ravens did a great job in the draft, bolstering their defense with a youth movement. Their best pick of the bunch, however, wasn’t Marlon Humphrey in the first, or Tyus Bowser in the second. It was Wormley, a natural fit at 3-4 defensive end.
He was a bit overshadowed at Michigan, but he’ll contribute right away for the Ravens. He can rush the passer and stuff the run, pushing the line back to help Baltimore’s edge rushers. He was a great pick in the third round.
Buffalo Bills: CB Tre’Davious White (1st round, No. 27)
The Bills had a really, really good draft, headlined by their first-round pick after trading down from No. 10. White, despite being a bit thin, was one of the best cover corners in the draft. He’s a sticky defender with good length, and fits perfectly with what Sean McDermott wants to do.
White will be a Day 1 starter at cornerback opposite Ronald Darby, playing both in the slot and outside in base formations. Taking him at 10 would’ve been a reach but he was a solid pick at No. 27.
Carolina Panthers: RB Christian McCaffrey (1st round, No. 8)
McCaffrey isn’t going to be your typical three-down running back, but he’ll open up the offense for Cam Newton and the Panthers. He can split out wide on early downs and take over third-down duties from Jonathan Stewart, constantly finding himself on the field.
The Panthers needed to add speed and athleticism on that side of the ball after they lacked both in 2016, and McCaffrey will allow Mike Shula to be a bit more creative in his play-calling.
Chicago Bears: S Eddie Jackson (4th round, No. 112)
I questioned the Bears’ draft class initially, and I will continue to do so until Mitchell Trubisky proves he was worth the second overall pick – especially after a trade up. However, Jackson has good potential as a free safety.
He’s a dynamic athlete who also contributed as a punt returner, so the Bears know they’re getting a playmaker. He needs to play within himself more and not gamble as much, but he can become a starter in a weak secondary this season.
Cincinnati Bengals: DE Carl Lawson (4th round, No. 116)
John Ross will contribute right away, and Joe Mixon – controversy aside – will also see playing time at running back. However, neither was as good of value as Lawson in the fourth. He’s an athletic edge rusher who dropped because of injury concerns, but in the short term, he’ll make an impact.
The Bengals need a spark at defensive end after struggling the past two seasons, and Lawson can provide that. On sub-packages, he’ll allow the Bengals to kick Michael Johnson or Carlos Dunlap inside next to Geno Atkins. I loved this pick.
Cleveland Browns: DE Myles Garrett (1st round, No. 1)
Was there honestly a better pick than the guy Cleveland took first overall? He has sky-high potential and the readiness to contribute from Day 1, which is a perfect storm for the Browns.
Garrett is going to completely change that defense and give opponents something to worry about when playing the Browns. That’s something they didn’t have the past few years.
The Cowboys had a number of candidates here, from Awuzie to Ryan Switzer to Xavier Woods in the sixth, but it’s Dallas’ second-rounder that gets the nod. Awuzie is a big cornerback who can play safety, in the slot and on the outside, which is the sort of versatility Rod Marinelli covets.
He’s going to push Nolan Carroll and Orlando Scandrick for snaps as a starter and will make a big impact relatively early. This was a great pick for the cornerback-needy Cowboys.
Denver Broncos: TE Jake Butt (5th round, No. 145)
The Broncos were able to land their top tackle (Garett Bolles) without trading up, but he wasn’t their best pick. Butt in the fifth round was. Although he might not be ready in Week 1, his prognosis going forward is bright. Reports suggest he could be back on the field in September, which would be remarkable.
Butt was a first-round talent who fell because of a torn ACL, but he’s a similar player to Jason Witten when healthy. He’ll be a good player for years to come in Denver.
Detroit Lions: LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (4th round, No. 124)
I thought the Lions reached a bit for Jarrad Davis and Teez Tabor, but Reeves-Maybin probably went a round later than he should have. With Detroit’s biggest need being linebacker, Reeves-Maybin should have a chance to win the starting job fairly early.
As long as he’s healthy and the shoulder injury doesn’t continue to pop up, he’ll be a contributor for a long time in Detroit.
Green Bay Packers: CB Kevin King (2nd round, No. 33)
King was likely in consideration at No. 29 before the Packers traded down, and they were probably thankful that he was still there at 33. Although they lost a fifth-round option, they got a very good player at a position of need. King’s combination of size and quickness allows him to play a handful of different positions with his best being boundary corner.
Look for King to make an impact right away as a Week 1 starter in Green Bay.
Deshaun Watson is the perfect quarterback for Bill O’Brien’s offense, but Cunningham will likely be the better player in Houston. He fills one of the few needs the Texans had on defense, giving Houston a rangy linebacker who can go sideline to sideline in a flash.
Thanks to the Texans’ stout front, Cunningham will be freed up to roam the middle of the field without having to stave off many blocks – one of the weaknesses of his game.
Indianapolis Colts: S Malik Hooker (1st round, No. 15)
If you gave me 100/1 odds that Hooker would have fallen to the Colts at 15, I probably wouldn’t have taken it. That’s how sure I was that he’d go in the top 12, and he likely would have had the Browns stayed put. However, the Colts will reap the benefits of his draft-day fall, scooping up their best safety since Bob Sanders.
This was one of my favorite picks of the entire draft, not just for the Colts. He’s going to be a ball hawk as a center fielder, likely picking off four-plus passer per year. Indianapolis couldn’t have asked for a better scenario at 15.
Jacksonville Jaguars: RB Leonard Fournette (1st round, No. 4)
Fournette isn’t just a great running back, he’s a mentality-changing player. He’s going to change the focus of the Jaguars’ offense, shifting it away from Blake Bortles and more toward the running game. His ability to set the tone will allow the Jaguars to take pressure off Bortles, making him more of a game-manager.
Cam Robinson, if he can win one of the starting gigs on the offensive line, was also a good selection, but it’ll be Fournette who has the biggest impact.
Kansas City Chiefs: RB Kareem Hunt (3rd round, No. 86)
Hunt got overlooked in a deep running back class, but in time, he can become Kansas City’s starter in the backfield. As a third-round pick, that would be a huge win for the Chiefs, especially considering they already have two capable backs.
Hunt has a ton of potential and even if he doesn’t start right away, he’s going to play valuable snaps.
Los Angeles Chargers: OL Forrest Lamp (2nd round, No. 38)
Lamp will have to prove concerns regarding his short arms were unwarranted, and he’ll likely do so as a guard in the NFL. That’s perfectly fine for the Chargers, who need help at guard. Look for Lamp to contribute early in the season, possibly giving San Diego three to four rookie starters next to Mike Williams and Dan Feeney. Lamp could wind up being the best of the bunch, though.
Los Angeles Rams: WR Josh Reynolds (4th round, No. 117)
What in the world are the Rams doing? Not only did they ignore the offensive line, but they drafted a tight end and slot receiver in the first two rounds. Fortunately, they somewhat made up for it by taking Reynolds in the fourth round, giving them a big receiver who can win with his height.
I don’t love the pick, but he was the best of an undeniably weak draft class.
Miami Dolphins: OL Isaac Asiata (5th round, No. 164)
Although I like what the Dolphins did in the first four rounds, Asiata will likely wind up being the best value pick of their class. He’ll compete at both guard spots, which are weaknesses on Miami’s line – particularly in the running game.
Don’t be surprised to see Asiata as the starting left guard in Week 1 after beating out Anthony Steen and Ted Larsen.
Minnesota Vikings: C Pat Elflein (3rd round, No. 70)
With Latavius Murray – as mediocre as he is – already in the mix, I was surprised to see the Vikings trade up for Dalvin Cook. It wasn’t a bad pick, but it thinned an already light draft class. They made up for it by landing Elflein in the third round, one of the best centers in the nation.
His versatility on the interior of the line gives him a shot to beat out Joe Berger at center or Willie Beavers at right guard.
New England Patriots: DE Derek Rivers (3rd round, No. 83)
There were only four players to pick from here after the Patriots traded most of their picks, but that doesn’t diminish the value they got with Rivers in the third. He’s a guy who can play with a hand in the dirt or as a stand-up outside linebacker, which fits nicely in the Patriots’ hybrid front.
If he continues to develop as a complete pass rusher, the Patriots might have found their starting defensive end opposite Trey Flowers.
New Orleans Saints: CB Marshon Lattimore (1st round, No. 11)
The Saints got a steal by landing Lattimore at No. 11, the consensus top cornerback in the draft. He not only fills a need right away, but his potential is that of a shutdown corner – something the Saints seriously lack. Although Ryan Ramczyk will compete for a starting job, as will Marcus Williams, Lattimore will be the best pick from their haul in Week 1 and for many years to come.
New York Giants: RB Wayne Gallman (4th round, No. 140)
Evan Engram was a luxury pick as the Giants even admitted he’s more of a wide receiver, so that was a bit questionable with needs at offensive tackle and running back. They addressed the latter in the fourth round by landing a slasher to pair with Paul Perkins, who’s a shifty back. Gallman can be a change-of-pace weapon for the Giants and will push Perkins for the starting job. I thought he was a good choice in the fourth round and could wind up being the Giants’ best pick from this class.
New York Jets: S Jamal Adams (1st round, No. 6)
Let me get this out of the way: I hated the Jets’ draft. That being said, I had no complaints with them taking Adams sixth overall, filling a need with a game-changer in the secondary. He was really their only good selection as the rest of their picks were pretty questionable, doubling-down at safety and wide receiver, despite needing a left tackle, cornerback and edge rusher.
As bad as it was, though, you won’t hear a single complaint from myself (or anyone else, for that matter) about the selection of Adams.
Oakland Raiders: S Obi Melifonwu (2nd round, No. 56)
It remains to be seen how the decision to draft Gareon Conley will pan out, so I won’t dare peg him as their best pick. However, picking Obi Melifonwu in the second was a smart move. He can play safety next to Karl Joseph or move out to cornerback, allowing the Raiders to experiment with the 6-4 athletic freak at both spots. He’s raw, but the potential is certainly there.
Philadelphia Eagles: CB Rasul Douglas (3rd round, No. 99)
Douglas is a big cornerback with great length, which fits well with Jim Schwartz’s scheme on defense. He’ll play before second-round pick Sidney Jones does, and if he plays up to his potential, he’ll see significant playing time. Although he doesn’t have great straight-line speed, his physicality and length make him a future starter for the Eagles.
Pittsburgh Steelers: OLB T.J. Watt (1st round, No. 30)
Watt isn’t a refined pass rusher, but his athleticism and size make him an intriguing prospect – especially as an outside linebacker. The Steelers needed to get younger at that spot in this draft, doing so with a guy who will see valuable snaps right from the get-go. His floor is low, but the sky is the limit for him.
San Francisco 49ers: LB Reuben Foster (1st round, No. 31)
John Lynch admitted the 49ers were going to take Foster at No. 3 if the Bears took Solomon Thomas, which speaks to how much they coveted the former Alabama linebacker. Getting him at No. 31 was highway robbery, character concerns aside. He can be a Navorro Bowman-type player in San Francisco’s defense, improving a run-stopping unit that was the worst in the NFL a year ago.
Seattle Seahawks: DL Malik McDowell (2nd round, No. 35)
McDowell had issues with motivation at Michigan State, but he couldn’t have landed with a better group of players than the one in Seattle. That coaching staff and the veterans around him will maximize McDowell’s potential, which is great. He’ll contribute as a role player early on before carving out a role as an interior rusher later on in the season. Based on pure talent, he’s a top-15 player in this class.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: TE O.J. Howard (1st round, No. 19)
Howard was expected to be a top-10 pick leading up to the draft, but a free fall on Thursday night dropped him all the way to 19. He gives the Bucs something they didn’t have with Cameron Brate, which is a versatile tight end capable of playing anywhere in the offensive formation.
He’s going to contend for Offensive Rookie of the Year in Tampa Bay’s pass-heavy offense.
Tennessee Titans: WR Corey Davis (1st round, No. 5)
Whether he was worth the fifth overall pick considering the concerns about his ankle injury are moot at this point, mainly because Davis is going to be one of Tennessee’s best players next season. Marcus Mariota was in desperate need of a No. 1 receiver, which is exactly what the front office gave him last Thursday night. With his combination of size and speed, Davis has all the makings of an elite receiver.
Washington Redskins: DL Jonathan Allen (1st round, No. 17)
Like O.J. Howard, Allen was expected to be taken in the top 10. He wound up sliding down draft boards, likely over concerns about his shoulder, but the Redskins gladly scooped him up in the middle of the first round.
Allen will compete at defensive end and improve Washington’s run defense right away, making him a valued addition. He was by far the team’s best selection.
