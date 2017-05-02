Every NFL team’s best pick from the 2017 draft

The 2017 NFL Draft class was an extraordinarily deep one, boasting talented players from top to bottom at a number of positions. As a result, it’s hard to say any team had a particularly bad draft (outside of the Rams, probably), with each team coming away with at least one really solid selection.

To put into perspective just how good this class was, we picked the best selection from every team in the NFL. Some were obviously better than others, but each team improved at least somewhat this past weekend.