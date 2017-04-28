2017 NFL Draft: The winners (city of Philly), losers (Myles Garrett) and boo birds (Eagles fans)

WINNER: Deshaun Watson

Sometimes, we gloss over what the draft actually means for the 253 young men selected over these three nights in April. It's the first step on the road to fame, fortune or failure, of course, but at its core, this is a night when 32 kids found out where they'll be living and working over the next few years, a sort of unbelievable concept when you think about it. One day you're sitting at home or in your dorm room. The next you're bound for a city you only know exists because there's an NFL team there. (Jacksonville. I'm talking about you, Jacksonville.) Where else is your fate completely determined by others, subject to the whims of general managers, the quirks of draft orders or meddlesome owners?

All of that is a long way of saying Deshaun Watson was this close (*ohsoveryclose*) to going to Cleveland. It seemed set. Dude was going to be a Brown. He was about to be Cleveland's next-ex QB, the latest in an illustrious line of NFL legends like Tim Couch, Ty Detmer, Doug Pederson, Spurgeon Wynn, Kelly Holcomb, Jeff Garcia, Luke McCown, Trent Dilfer, Charlie Frye, Derek Anderson, Brady Quinn, Ken Dorsey, Bruce Gradkowski, Colt McCoy, Jake Delhomme, Seneca Wallace, Brandon Weeden, Thad Lewis, Jason Campbell, Brian Hoyer, Johnny Manziel, Connor Shaw, Austin Davis, Robert Griffin III and Cody Kessler. And then, thanks to a phone call, Watson's entire future was changed and instead of going to the place where football careers go to die, he's off to a division champion with a top-ranked defense and a quarterback guru as head coach. It wasn't a stay of execution, it was the governor calling at midnight, letting you out of jail and paying you a couple million for your troubles.

The night couldn't have turned out better. Forget all the stuff about playing with a chip on your shoulder because you're a quarterback who won a national championship and were drafted behind a quarterback who lost to Duke. Sure, having to wait in the green room a little longer than expected is no fun, but now that's meaningless to everybody but NFL Draft television producers who get to use the highlights in future drafts.

When it's all over, though, Watson's success will be determined in practice, in the weight room and on the field over the next decade. And in reality, he was neither doomed by going to Cleveland nor a sure thing because he's going to Houston. But it helps. Oh, it helps.