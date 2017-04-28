2017 NFL Draft: The winners (city of Philly), losers (Myles Garrett) and boo birds (Eagles fans)

One of the NFL Draft's most fun and unpredictable first rounds is in the books. And because drafts are meant to be evaluated before players even hit the practice field, FOX Sports looks the winners, losers and champions of Thursday night.
WINNER: Deshaun Watson
Sometimes, we gloss over what the draft actually means for the 253 young men selected over these three nights in April. It's the first step on the road to fame, fortune or failure, of course, but at its core, this is a night when 32 kids found out where they'll be living and working over the next few years, a sort of unbelievable concept when you think about it. One day you're sitting at home or in your dorm room. The next you're bound for a city you only know exists because there's an NFL team there. (Jacksonville. I'm talking about you, Jacksonville.) Where else is your fate completely determined by others, subject to the whims of general managers, the quirks of draft orders or meddlesome owners?
All of that is a long way of saying Deshaun Watson was this close (*ohsoveryclose*) to going to Cleveland. It seemed set. Dude was going to be a Brown. He was about to be Cleveland's next-ex QB, the latest in an illustrious line of NFL legends like Tim Couch, Ty Detmer, Doug Pederson, Spurgeon Wynn, Kelly Holcomb, Jeff Garcia, Luke McCown, Trent Dilfer, Charlie Frye, Derek Anderson, Brady Quinn, Ken Dorsey, Bruce Gradkowski, Colt McCoy, Jake Delhomme, Seneca Wallace, Brandon Weeden, Thad Lewis, Jason Campbell, Brian Hoyer, Johnny Manziel, Connor Shaw, Austin Davis, Robert Griffin III and Cody Kessler. And then, thanks to a phone call, Watson's entire future was changed and instead of going to the place where football careers go to die, he's off to a division champion with a top-ranked defense and a quarterback guru as head coach. It wasn't a stay of execution, it was the governor calling at midnight, letting you out of jail and paying you a couple million for your troubles.
The night couldn't have turned out better. Forget all the stuff about playing with a chip on your shoulder because you're a quarterback who won a national championship and were drafted behind a quarterback who lost to Duke. Sure, having to wait in the green room a little longer than expected is no fun, but now that's meaningless to everybody but NFL Draft television producers who get to use the highlights in future drafts.
When it's all over, though, Watson's success will be determined in practice, in the weight room and on the field over the next decade. And in reality, he was neither doomed by going to Cleveland nor a sure thing because he's going to Houston. But it helps. Oh, it helps.
What is draft viewing, really? When you boil it down, it's basically sitting around for four hours to hear 32 syllables - the first one in each of the 32 names of the selected players. "My(les Garrett)." "Mit(chell Trubisky)." "De(shaun Watson)." That's why these stairs were so crucial to the night. They were a real-life drama in a night full of manufactured excitement. Could these players, among the most athletic people in the world, successfully navigate 24 steps in slippery church shoes (or Louboutins)? Would anyone go soft and use the railing? Hugs with Goodell are so played out. Stair descent is what's in.
LOSERS: The players who decided to attend the draft
Hugging the commissioner, getting the photo op of a lifetime, doing interviews with various networks and hearing your name called in front of tens of thousands of people is an experience you can't replicate. But all of that comes at a cost, and that cost was having to put on the official draft hat, which looked like a snapback reverse mullet -- business in the back, party in the front. If you'd said Khloe Kardashian designed it with Ed Hardy, I'd believe you.
WINNER: Takkarist McKinley
As usual, there were nice stories on draft night. Myles Garrett is the most likable No. 1 pick in years (and has crossover star written all over him). Garett Bolles brought his 4-month-old baby on stage and held him aloft like he was Simba. Yes, he later said it was a moment the child, who's been alive for 16 weeks, would remember forever, but it was sweet nonetheless. But the greatest moment of the night was when Takkarist McKinley, a UCLA linebacker taken at No. 26 by the Atlanta Falcons, carried a large, framed picture of his late grandmother on stage with him and told a story about how, minutes before her death, he promised her he'd make it. He has.
LOSERS: The crowd
Besides New Year's Eve in Times Square, I can't think of a more boring place to be than standing three city blocks away from a podium where 32 names get announced. And while the fans as a concept were wonderful, there were two things that stood out: 1) Booing Roger Goodell is as played out as Drake; 2) It's still sad Philadelphia considers the Cowboys rivals when the Cowboys might have the Eagles No. 4 or 5 on their list. But at least the excitement was real and warranted. With Dallas sure to take at least a small step back, the Giants perpetually fielding an 8-8 team that can go anywhere from 5-11 to 11-5 and the Redskins being the Redskins, this could be the start of a fun season in Philly. (Also, bold move booing during the Dan Rooney tribute. Way to lean into it, guys.)
WINNER: The city of Philadelphia
Despite the fan foibles, Philly came out in force. As fun as it's been to see Jets fans going through the five stages of grief within a 10-second span, an open-air pavilion with tens of thousands of fans watching, booing, cheering, booing and then booing some more is a much better draft atmosphere than a large room in Manhattan with balcony seating. Watching the excitement in Philly was a revelation. This is going to be the new normal. Draft as Coachella. It's like when they moved the first round to Thursday night: It's unbelievable no one thought of it earlier.
LOSER: The Cleveland Browns
Congrats, you have 12 picks in next year's draft, including two first-round picks. Amazing! When was the last time Cleveland had two first-round picks in the same draft? Oh right, THREE HOURS AGO WHEN IT HAD THE NOS. 1 AND 12 PICKS. (Who wants to bet that Houston pick next year is higher than No. 12?) And then, as if to prove this point, Cleveland moved into the end of the first round to get a tight end out of Miami. The question remains: Who, exactly, is going to throw him the ball?
Stockpiling picks is great, but at some point it becomes hoarding -- collecting picks for collecting picks' sake. There's a moment when you have to stop delaying and actually make a decision. The Browns have now passed on Carson Wentz, Mitch Trubisky and Watson in the past 12 months. Maybe it's the right move and they'll have a draft next year that'll net them a Pro Bowl quarterback and a solid core (a la the Cowboys after the Herschel Walker trade) that'll help them win three Super Bowls ... one Super Bowl ... an AFC championship game ... a wild-card game ... okay, a playoff berth.
WINNER: Corey Davis
Being a top-notch NFL wide receiver is all about versatility. You can be a good deep threat or a good slot receiver or a good route runner or a good blocker, but having a little bit of each skill is what makes you a superstar. And though time will tell which receivers from the 2017 first round will fit that bill, the smart money is on Davis, who proved his versatility by pulling off one of the greatest sporting feats of the year: looking good in a jacket that looks like it belongs on a used-car salesman, candy striper or someone summering at The Cape. Bravo.
LOSER: Mock drafts
Is there anything more ephemeral and disposable than mock drafts? Halfway through the first round, I looked at eight different online mocks written by smart, knowledgable, respected, tuned-in NFL analysts. No one had more than three picks correct, and when you take out the two selections most knew were coming -- Myles Garrett at No. 1 and Christian McCaffrey at No. 8 -- a few had none. That's not an insult. It's just an impossible task, especially when teams spend three months planting rumors, engaging in football subterfuge and out-and-out lying. Draftniks make election forecasters look like Nostradamus.
LOSERS: Founding fathers
Philadelphia hosted the three biggest events in the history of our country: the First Continental Congress, the second Continental Congress and the Constituional Convention. But it's painfully clear that the city takes the most pride in being the home of a fictional character played by the lead of Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot.
WINNERS: Every team that gets good draft grades and/or universal praise
Drafts are totally won in the first four hours, and NFL analyst groupthink is never wrong. So congrats, San Francisco, your Super Bowl parade is just three years away. Sorry, Chicago, it's not going to get better. Ever. And hope you look good in bronze, Deshaun Watson, because the Hall of Fame is just 20 short years away.
Draft evluation is all about patience. You have to wait to declare real winners and losers. It takes time -- after Week 1 should do it.